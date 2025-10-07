14 Turkish activists detained on Gaza-bound flotilla cross into Jordan

14 Turkish activists detained on Gaza-bound flotilla cross into Jordan

JERICHO, Palestine
14 Turkish activists detained on Gaza-bound flotilla cross into Jordan

Fourteen Turkish activists, unlawfully detained by Israel aboard the Gaza-bound Global Sumud humanitarian aid flotilla, crossed into Jordan by land on Tuesday, the Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.

“Fourteen of our citizens who were aboard vessels of the Global Sumud Flotilla seized by Israel crossed into Jordan by land this morning,” Oncu Keceli said through the US social media company X.

“They will fly from Amman to Türkiye, completing the return of all Turkish participants of the flotilla to the country,” he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, activists arrived at the King Hussein (Allenby) Bridge crossing between the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Jordan to return to Türkiye.

The activists, who had been held at Ketziot Prison in southern Israel, were transported to the border in prison transfer vehicles.

Israeli naval forces attacked and seized vessels of the Global Sumud Flotilla beginning on Wednesday and detained more than 470 activists from over 50 countries.

The flotilla had been attempting to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza and challenge Israel’s blockade of the enclave.

Israel has maintained the blockade on Gaza, home to nearly 2.4 million people, for almost 18 years.

Since October 2023, Israeli bombardments have killed more than 67,100 Palestinians in the enclave, most of them women and children, and rendered it uninhabitable.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish celebrities detained in Istanbul drug probe

Turkish celebrities detained in Istanbul drug probe
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish celebrities detained in Istanbul drug probe

    Turkish celebrities detained in Istanbul drug probe

  2. British singer Morrissey set to perform in Türkiye

    British singer Morrissey set to perform in Türkiye

  3. Face carving found on T-pillar backs human figure theory

    Face carving found on T-pillar backs human figure theory

  4. Nighttime museum visits bring new life to ancient city of Olympos

    Nighttime museum visits bring new life to ancient city of Olympos

  5. Nobel Prize in Physics goes to 3 for quantum tunneling discoveries

    Nobel Prize in Physics goes to 3 for quantum tunneling discoveries
Recommended
Turkish celebrities detained in Istanbul drug probe

Turkish celebrities detained in Istanbul drug probe
Turkish schools hold Gaza-themed events

Turkish schools hold Gaza-themed events
Nearly 13 in 100 Turkish women subjected to physical violence: TÜİK

Nearly 13 in 100 Turkish women subjected to physical violence: TÜİK
Prosecutors seek up to 1 year in prison for members of popular girl band

Prosecutors seek up to 1 year in prison for members of popular girl band
Alanya emerges as Türkiye’s tropical fruit hub

Alanya emerges as Türkiye’s tropical fruit hub
Turkish firm Roketsan’s new hypersonic missile provides significant deterrence

Turkish firm Roketsan’s new hypersonic missile provides significant deterrence
14 Turkish activists from Gaza aid flotilla arrive in Istanbul

14 Turkish activists from Gaza aid flotilla arrive in Istanbul
WORLD US, Qatar, Türkiye to join third day of Gaza peace talks in Egypt

US, Qatar, Türkiye to join third day of Gaza peace talks in Egypt

Qatar's prime minister and senior delegates from the United States and Türkiye will join Hamas and Israeli negotiators on Wednesday for a third day of talks aimed at ending the Gaza war.
ECONOMY Ukraine strikes put pressure on Russian oil

Ukraine strikes put pressure on Russian oil

Ukraine is intensifying strikes on Russian refineries and oil infrastructure, with more than 30 attacks since early August, aimed at weakening Moscow's ability to finance war against its neighbour.
SPORTS Galatasaray edges Liverpool 1-0 in Champions League clash

Galatasaray edges Liverpool 1-0 in Champions League clash

Galatasaray secured a 1-0 victory over Liverpool in a thrilling UEFA Champions League fixture Tuesday.
﻿