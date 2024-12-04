14 more detained in high-profile case of infant deaths

ISTANBUL
Turkish authorities detained 14 additional suspects on Dec. 4 in a high-profile case involving a network of medical staff accused of causing infant deaths and exploiting Türkiye's social security system.

Istanbul police’s financial crimes unit conducted simultaneous operations targeting 16 new suspects linked to the alleged leader of the network, doctor Fırat Sarı.

Among those detained are five doctors, three nurses, five health care workers and one additional individual. All were taken to the police station for processing.

The new raids stem from reports prepared by inspectors from the Health Ministry, dated Sept. 28 and Nov. 11, which document alleged negligence contributing to infant deaths.

A 1,400-page indictment from the chief public prosecutor’s office in Istanbul's Bakırköy district names 47 defendants, 22 of whom are already in custody.

The prosecutor on Dec. 3 called for the continued detention of all incarcerated defendants and requested the immediate arrest of 10 others not yet in custody.

Authorities say the network, led by Sarı, was directed by doctor İlker Gönen and ambulance driver Gıyasettin Mert Özdemir.

According to the indictment, the group transferred newborns to neonatal units at 19 private hospitals, where they allegedly received unnecessary and prolonged treatments to secure daily payments of 8,000 Turkish Liras (about $230) from the Social Security Institution (SGK).

The probe links the organization to the deaths of 10 babies.

It claims the conditions of infants were exaggerated, leading to extended hospital stays at facilities selected based on profitability for the organization. The profits were allegedly shared among members of the network, including health care workers.

The charges against Sarı and Gönen include committing intentional homicide with negligence, aggravated fraud, establishing an organization to commit crimes and forgery of official documents.

Prosecutors are seeking sentences of 177 years and six months to 582 years and nine months for each. Özdemir faces similar charges, with a potential prison sentence ranging from 180 years to 589 years and nine months.

Licenses for nine hospitals in Istanbul and one in Tekirdağ’s Çorlu district have already been revoked. Patients from these facilities have been transferred to public hospitals.

Türkiye supports Syria's territorial integrity, says top security council
