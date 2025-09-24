14 killed, 152 missing in Taiwan after barrier lake burst

14 killed, 152 missing in Taiwan after barrier lake burst

TAIPEI
14 killed, 152 missing in Taiwan after barrier lake burst

At least 14 people were killed when a decades-old lake barrier burst in Taiwan, a government official said Wednesday, after Super Typhoon Ragasa pounded the island with torrential rain.

The lake in eastern Hualien county, formed by series of landslides that created a natural dam wall, burst on Sept. 23, washing away a bridge and sweeping into a town with a trail of thick sludge and mud.

"It was like a volcano erupting.... the muddy floodwaters came roaring straight into the first floor of my house," Hsu Cheng-hsiung, 55, a neighborhood leader of Kuang Fu township, told AFP.

Lee Kuan-ting, a Hualien County Government press official, said 14 people were killed and 18 injured.

According to the National Fire Agency, at least 152 people are missing in Hualien and elsewhere in Taiwan.

"It was a disaster movie," a local resident Yen Shau, 31, told AFP.

He said an hour before the lake burst, many people were still at the local supermarket and grocery store.

"Within minutes, the water had risen to halfway up the first floor," he said.

He said he couldn't sleep Sept. 23 night for fear of another deluge from the lake, and on Wednesday was shoveling mud from his home.

Footage released by the fire agency showed flooded streets, half-submerged cars and uprooted trees.

Across Taiwan, more than 7,600 people were evacuated due to Typhoon Ragasa.

Taiwan experiences frequent tropical storms from July to October.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy: Turkish energy minister

Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy: Turkish energy minister
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy: Turkish energy minister

    Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy: Turkish energy minister

  2. US sanctions on Türkiye's defense sector may be lifted 'very soon': Trump

    US sanctions on Türkiye's defense sector may be lifted 'very soon': Trump

  3. Financial crime unit to gain authority for real-time bank account freezing

    Financial crime unit to gain authority for real-time bank account freezing

  4. Turkish first lady calls for global action to protect children from cancer

    Turkish first lady calls for global action to protect children from cancer

  5. Türkiye eyes 'marriage license' to tackle rising divorce rates

    Türkiye eyes 'marriage license' to tackle rising divorce rates
Recommended
Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy: Turkish energy minister

Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy: Turkish energy minister
US sanctions on Türkiyes defense sector may be lifted very soon: Trump

US sanctions on Türkiye's defense sector may be lifted 'very soon': Trump
Palestinians warn of ‘open-air prison’ as Israel shuts West Bank crossing

Palestinians warn of ‘open-air prison’ as Israel shuts West Bank crossing
‘C’est la vie,’ Greek PM says on disagreements with Türkiye

‘C’est la vie,’ Greek PM says on disagreements with Türkiye
Sharaa becomes 1st Syrian leader to address UN in 6 decades

Sharaa becomes 1st Syrian leader to address UN in 6 decades
Rio approves bonuses for police killing criminals

Rio approves bonuses for police killing 'criminals'
Return of millions of Afghan migrants fuels terror potential

Return of millions of Afghan migrants fuels terror potential
WORLD Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy: Turkish energy minister

Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy: Turkish energy minister

Türkiye and the U.S. signed a memorandum of understanding on Sept. 25 to deepen their partnership in the nuclear energy field.
ECONOMY Maritime trade growth stalls amid growing uncertainty

Maritime trade growth stalls amid growing uncertainty

Growth in global shipping, which moves 80 percent of the world's merchandise trade, is stalling, the U.N. said, as the sector navigates geopolitical instability and growing complexity.

SPORTS Emotional homecoming for Türkiyes silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Emotional homecoming for Türkiye's silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Türkiye's national men's basketball team returned home on Monday to a rapturous welcome at Istanbul Airport following their silver medal finish at EuroBasket 2025, where they fell just short of the title in a thrilling final against Germany.  
﻿