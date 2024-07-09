13-year-old Turkish chess player defeats legend Magnus Carlsen

ISTANBUL

Yağız Kaan Erdoğmuş has become the world's youngest grandmaster at the age of 13 after achieving a stunning victory against legend Magnus Carlsen in an online lightning chess tournament by checkmating him in just 41.2 seconds.

Erdoğmuş achieved a significant victory over the Norwegian grandmaster Carlsen, widely acclaimed as the "best in chess history."

In April, Erdoğmuş completed his final norm at the Grenke Open Chess Tournament in Germany, officially becoming a grandmaster. His recent match against Carlsen, played under intense one-minute lightning conditions, showcased his quick thinking and strategic prowess.

Gülkız Tulay, the president of the Turkish Chess Federation, praised Erdoğmuş’s achievements, noting that he will represent Türkiye as the youngest player on the chess national team at the 45th World Chess Olympiad in Budapest this September. She expressed confidence in his future, suggesting that while Carlsen is currently the most recognized name in chess, Erdoğmuş could become the future face of the game.