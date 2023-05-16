121 female MPs elected in May 14 election

ANKARA

The number of women lawmakers in the parliament has increased from 103 to 121, showing a rise of only 3 percent compared to the previous period, as only one out of every five deputies in parliament is a woman.

In the newly elected 28th term of the 600-member parliament, 121 women will serve.

Some 50 of the female deputies were elected from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), 31 from the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), 30 from the Green Left Party (YSP), six from the İYİ (Good) Party, three from the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) and one from the Workers’ Party of Türkiye (TİP).

No female deputies were elected in 31 of all 81 provinces in the country.

The rate of the women in parliament was 17 percent with 103 deputies in the previous period.

Even though the 20 percent representation rate of the new period is a record throughout the history of the country, it is still quite insufficient in terms of female representation in parliament.

On the other hand, in the Black Sea province of Giresun that has never sent a female deputy to parliament, the first female lawmaker was elected.

Elvan Işık Gezmiş, who ran in the election on the list of CHP, will be Giresun’s first female lawmaker.

Pharmacist and sociologist Gezmiş managed to get 20 percent of the votes in the city.

Another first also happened in the Central Anatolian province of Nevşehir as Filiz Kılıç, who was nominated in the city by the MHP, became the first woman lawmaker of the city.



Serving as the Deputy Chairman of the MHP, Kılıç was elected with 20 percent of the votes in Nevşehir.