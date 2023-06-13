12 terrorists ‘neutralized’ after PKK attack on border

ANKARA
The Turkish Army “neutralized” 12 terrorists after PKK/YPG terrorists in Syria carried out a rocket attack on the Öncüpınar Border Gate area in the Turkish province of Kilis, the Defense Ministry has stated.

No casualties were reported, while a fire broke out in an empty field where five rockets fell in the southern province of Kilis.

After the attack, security measures were increased, and a large number of security officials were deployed at the borderline.

Upon the Turkish Army’s determination that the area where the rockets were launched was in the rural area of Tal Rifat, terrorist elements in the region were subjected to artillery and multiple rocket launcher fire.

In the attack, 12 terrorists were “neutralized,” the Defense Ministry stated on June 12.

Five were neutralized on early June 12, and seven others on June 11.

“According to the initial reports, seven terrorists, including two so-called managers of the terrorist organization, were eliminated, and so-called headquarters was destroyed,” the ministry said in a statement on June 11.

Turkish soldiers continue to hit terrorist targets effectively, the ministry noted.

The Interior Ministry and Kilis Governor’s Office also confirmed the terrorist attack on the southern border gate.

“Neutralized” is a term used by the Turkish military and officials to indicate terrorists were either killed, wounded, or captured.

In its over 35 years of terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

