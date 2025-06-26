12 fugitives expatriated to Türkiye, including 11 on Interpol red notices

ANKARA

Twelve fugitives sought by Turkish authorities, including 11 internationally wanted under Interpol red notices, have been extradited to Türkiye, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya has announced.

The individuals were apprehended across several countries — including Germany, the U.S., Italy, France and Greece — for crimes ranging from aggravated sexual abuse and murder to drug trafficking, fraud and armed robbery.

The extraditions were carried out through coordinated efforts involving the Justice Ministry, national police units, intelligence and anti-smuggling departments and international partners, Yerlikaya explained.

He noted that the latest operations bring the total of extradited fugitives during the current cabinet term to 383.

Among those returned are individuals accused of serious offenses, including child sexual abuse, intentional homicide and organized crime. One suspect, wanted nationally for multiple charges including prison escape and smuggling contraband into detention facilities, was captured in Kosovo.