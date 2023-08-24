12 foreign nationals arrested in ISIL op in Bursa

BURSA

The northwestern province of Bursa's counterterrorism units apprehended 12 foreign nationals in a crackdown against ISIL.

Initiated by the Bursa police, the operation was set into motion to unravel the web of activities orchestrated by ISIL within the region.

The efforts culminated in the identification of a dozen foreign national suspects believed to have affiliations with the group. The findings were achieved through a comprehensive blend of technical surveillance and on-ground tracking, following official authorization from the Chief Public Prosecutor's Office.

The suspects were swiftly apprehended from multiple locations, and their residences, workplaces and vehicles were subjected to exhaustive searches. The sweep yielded a substantial cache of digital evidence, which is anticipated to offer further insights into the terrorist organization's operations and affiliations.