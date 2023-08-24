12 foreign nationals arrested in ISIL op in Bursa

12 foreign nationals arrested in ISIL op in Bursa

BURSA
12 foreign nationals arrested in ISIL op in Bursa

The northwestern province of Bursa's counterterrorism units apprehended 12 foreign nationals in a crackdown against ISIL.

Initiated by the Bursa police, the operation was set into motion to unravel the web of activities orchestrated by ISIL within the region.

The efforts culminated in the identification of a dozen foreign national suspects believed to have affiliations with the group. The findings were achieved through a comprehensive blend of technical surveillance and on-ground tracking, following official authorization from the Chief Public Prosecutor's Office.

The suspects were swiftly apprehended from multiple locations, and their residences, workplaces and vehicles were subjected to exhaustive searches. The sweep yielded a substantial cache of digital evidence, which is anticipated to offer further insights into the terrorist organization's operations and affiliations.

ARTS & LIFE Kerry Washington shouts for solidarity at Hollywood strike

Kerry Washington shouts for solidarity at Hollywood strike
LATEST NEWS

  1. Kerry Washington shouts for solidarity at Hollywood strike

    Kerry Washington shouts for solidarity at Hollywood strike

  2. Rare spotless giraffe is born at Tennessee zoo

    Rare spotless giraffe is born at Tennessee zoo

  3. Big tech to face full force of new EU law

    Big tech to face full force of new EU law

  4. UK top bosses earn 118 times pay of workers: study

    UK top bosses earn 118 times pay of workers: study

  5. Minister confirms timely start of education in quake zone

    Minister confirms timely start of education in quake zone
Recommended
‘Drivers heart attack’ causes deadly Yozgat bus crash

‘Driver's heart attack’ causes deadly Yozgat bus crash
Cancer drugs might hit the shelves in 2026

Cancer drugs might hit the shelves in 2026
Marine teams discover 1,700-year-old shipwreck

Marine teams discover 1,700-year-old shipwreck
Ministry’s purebred Turkish dogs in high demand

Ministry’s purebred Turkish dogs in high demand
Ruptured water pipelines in Bodrum pose disease risk

Ruptured water pipelines in Bodrum 'pose disease risk'
New COVID variant not detected in Türkiye, minister says

New COVID variant not detected in Türkiye, minister says
WORLD Wagner chief on list of passengers on plane that crashed: Russian agencies

Wagner chief on list of passengers on plane that crashed: Russian agencies

The head of the Wagner group that in June attempted to topple Russia's military leadership was on the passengers list of a plane that crashed Wednesday, Russian news agencies said.

ECONOMY Big tech to face full force of new EU law

Big tech to face full force of new EU law

The world's biggest digital companies will have nowhere to hide starting on Aug. 25, when the toughest EU rules on online content since social media first burst onto the scene enter into force.

SPORTS 35th edition of cross-continental swimming race held in Bosphorus

35th edition of cross-continental swimming race held in Bosphorus

Istanbul has served as the venue for the 35th time for the Bosphorus cross-continental swimming event, which witnessed more than 2,600 competitors from more than 70 nations.