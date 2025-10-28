11 dead in Kenya light aircraft crash: airline

11 dead in Kenya light aircraft crash: airline

DJANI
11 dead in Kenya light aircraft crash: airline

A small plane travelling from Kenya's coast crashed on Tuesday, killing all 11 people on board, including foreigners, the airline said.

The small plane was en route to Kichwa Tembo — an airstrip located in the Maasai Mara National Park — from the tourist hotspot of Diani when it came down at around 5:30 am local time (0230 GMT).

Mombasa Air Safari chairman John Cleave confirmed the accident, and said there were 10 passengers — eight Hungarians, two Germans — and a Kenyan captain.

"Sadly, there are no survivors," he said in a statement, citing preliminary information, adding that they had "activated our emergency response team" and were cooperating with local authorities.

"Our hearts and prayers are with all those affected by this tragic event," the statement said.

An earlier statement from the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) said the aircraft had been carrying 12 people at the time of the crash.

The KCAA gave no further details, but said that government agencies were already on site to establish the cause of the accident.

In August, a light aircraft belonging to the medical NGO Amref crashed on the outskirts of capital Nairobi, killing six and injuring two more.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Netanyahu orders fresh Gaza strikes despite ceasefire deal

Netanyahu orders fresh Gaza strikes despite ceasefire deal
LATEST NEWS

  1. Netanyahu orders fresh Gaza strikes despite ceasefire deal

    Netanyahu orders fresh Gaza strikes despite ceasefire deal

  2. Betting probe widens as prosecutors review match records

    Betting probe widens as prosecutors review match records

  3. Türkiye unignorable actor in defense industry: Erdoğan

    Türkiye unignorable actor in defense industry: Erdoğan

  4. Ankara gears up for next year’s NATO summit

    Ankara gears up for next year’s NATO summit

  5. US, Japan sign agreement on 'securing' rare earths supply

    US, Japan sign agreement on 'securing' rare earths supply
Recommended
Netanyahu orders fresh Gaza strikes despite ceasefire deal

Netanyahu orders fresh Gaza strikes despite ceasefire deal
US, Japan sign agreement on securing rare earths supply

US, Japan sign agreement on 'securing' rare earths supply
Syria sends team to Moscow for embassy services

Syria sends team to Moscow for embassy services
Armenia invites Erdoğan, Aliyev to Yerevan summit

Armenia invites Erdoğan, Aliyev to Yerevan summit
Israel weighs steps as hostage standoff strains Gaza deal

Israel weighs steps as hostage standoff strains Gaza deal
Pope Leo to lead Istanbul stadium mass, visit Sultan Ahmed Mosque

Pope Leo to lead Istanbul stadium mass, visit Sultan Ahmed Mosque
Talks between Pakistan, Afghanistan hit impasse in Istanbul

Talks between Pakistan, Afghanistan hit impasse in Istanbul
WORLD Netanyahu orders fresh Gaza strikes despite ceasefire deal

Netanyahu orders fresh Gaza strikes despite ceasefire deal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered the military to launch “intense strikes” across the Gaza Strip, despite the ongoing ceasefire, his office said Tuesday.

ECONOMY Amazon says cutting 14,000 jobs globally

Amazon says cutting 14,000 jobs globally

U.S. online retail giant Amazon said Tuesday that it is eliminating 14,000 jobs to streamline its operations as it invests in artificial intelligence, without saying where the cuts will come.
SPORTS Hundreds of Turkish referees found to place bets, says football federation head

Hundreds of Turkish referees found to place bets, says football federation head

Hundreds of referees officiating in professional leagues have been involved in betting activities, Turkish Football Federation (TFF) President İbrahim Hacıosmanoğlu has revealed in what he described as a sign of “corruption” in Turkish football.
﻿