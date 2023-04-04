‘114,000 autistic children affected by quakes’

‘114,000 autistic children affected by quakes’

KAHRAMANMARAŞ
‘114,000 autistic children affected by quakes’

Approximately 114,000 children with autism have been affected by the Feb. 6 earthquakes, an autism early diagnosis and education foundation has stated.

Autistic children are affected four times more than other children by the anxiety, fear, feelings of uncertainty and changes in the living spaces caused by the quakes, said Aylin Sezgin, the head of TOHUM foundation.

“It is estimated that 114,000 autistic children were severely affected by the quake disaster. Considering that each child is a member of a family of four on average, the total number of people reaches to 450,000,” Sezgin explained.

Accordingly, the foundation launched a project to alleviate the difficulties experienced by children with autism in the earthquake zone and to provide a better post-quake period.

As a part of the project, educational games and technology kits were distributed to children.

While many families stated that the level of anxiety and restlessness in their autistic children has increased at the alarming rate since the quake, damage to the rehabilitation centers where children continued their education has also disrupted the process.

It is estimated that approximately 2 million children are diagnosed with autism in Türkiye.

Turkish,

TÜRKIYE YSK declines appeal of rejection for Erdoğan’s candidacy

YSK declines appeal of rejection for Erdoğan’s candidacy
LATEST NEWS

  1. YSK declines appeal of rejection for Erdoğan’s candidacy

    YSK declines appeal of rejection for Erdoğan’s candidacy

  2. Alliances continue work for maximum seats in Parliament

    Alliances continue work for maximum seats in Parliament

  3. CHP leader vows to increase bi-annual retired bonus

    CHP leader vows to increase bi-annual retired bonus

  4. Gov’t to walk toward the ‘Century of Türkiye’ vision: Erdoğan

    Gov’t to walk toward the ‘Century of Türkiye’ vision: Erdoğan

  5. Six more cities declared as disaster zone

    Six more cities declared as disaster zone
Recommended
YSK declines appeal of rejection for Erdoğan’s candidacy

YSK declines appeal of rejection for Erdoğan’s candidacy
Alliances continue work for maximum seats in Parliament

Alliances continue work for maximum seats in Parliament
CHP leader vows to increase bi-annual retired bonus

CHP leader vows to increase bi-annual retired bonus
Gov’t to walk toward the ‘Century of Türkiye’ vision: Erdoğan

Gov’t to walk toward the ‘Century of Türkiye’ vision: Erdoğan
Six more cities declared as disaster zone

Six more cities declared as disaster zone
Istanbul’s narrow streets cause concern for emergency situations

Istanbul’s narrow streets cause concern for emergency situations
WORLD One dead, dozens injured in Dutch rail accident

One dead, dozens injured in Dutch rail accident

At least one person died and 30 were injured early Tuesday when a high-speed passenger train slammed into heavy construction equipment and derailed near The Hague, Dutch emergency services said.

ECONOMY German economy minister in surprise visit to Kiev

German economy minister in surprise visit to Kiev

German Economy and Energy Minister Robert Habeck made a surprise visit to Kiev yesterday to discuss Ukraine’s post-war reconstruction.    

SPORTS Beşiktaş comes from behind to win derby

Beşiktaş comes from behind to win derby

Ten-man Beşiktaş came from one goal behind to beat Fenerbahçe 4-2 in an Istanbul derby on April 2 night to cut the gap with its rival in the Turkish Süper Lig.