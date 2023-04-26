110 PKK/KCK suspects nabbed in 21 provinces

DİYARBAKIR

A total of 110 PKK/KCK suspects have been caught in the Diyarbakır-based operations carried out in 20 other provinces for providing financial and propaganda support to the organization.

The operations came after the teams learned that the suspects provided personnel and legal support to the terrorist organization and carried out nearly 60 street protests.

Some new structures of the organization were deciphered during the operation carried out by the provincial police teams within the scope of the investigation launched by the Diyarbakır Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office.

Among the suspects were lawyers, association executives and people involved in the organization’s media structure, local media reported.

Proceedings of the detained are still ongoing at the police stations.

Nearly 40,000 terrorists have been neutralized since July 24, 2015, in the trio of operations launched across Türkiye’s border in northern Syria and the Claw operations as a series of offensives against terrorist organizations in northern Iraq, particularly the PKK, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said earlier this month.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the European Union, has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.