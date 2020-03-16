11 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in N Syria

  • March 16 2020 11:43:00

ANKARA
Photo by Turkey's Defense Ministry via DHA

Turkey's Defense Ministry on March 16 announced that the Turkish army "neutralized" eleven YPG/PKK terrorists, who attempted to infiltrate northern Syria's territories.

"11 YPG/PKK terrorists, who were attempting to infiltrate the [Operation] Peace Spring region with the intention of disturbing the peace and security established there were neutralized in operations carried out," said the ministry in a tweet.

It further affirmed its determination to "continue taking measures to sustain the peace and security in the region."

Turkish authorities generally use the word "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Meanwhile, the defense ministry said in a separate tweet that two YPG/PKK terrorists have surrendered to security forces in southeastern Turkey.

The two terrorists, who fled terror ranks in northern Iraq, turned themselves in at border post in Şırnak province, the ministry said.

The ministry further affirmed that escapes from the terror group PKK continues.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union.

It has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

 

