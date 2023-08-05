11 PKK members caught over planting explosive devices in mall, forest

11 PKK members caught over planting explosive devices in mall, forest

ANKARA
11 PKK members caught over planting explosive devices in mall, forest

Security forces have apprehended 11 PKK members who placed an explosive device in a shopping mall and an urban forest area in Istanbul.

After a bag carried by an individual at a mall in Istanbul’s Bayrampaşa district suddenly caught fire, the police were dispatched to the scene to examine the bag.

When it was found out that the bag contained an improvised explosive device, D.B., who carried the bag, and S.A., who accompanied him at the mall, were detained.

During interrogation, the two said that they had watched videos of masked members of the terror group together with another PKK member they knew under the code name “Rodem.”

The two terrorists also stated that they were in contact with a person abroad who send money to them to buy some materials for making explosives.

They confessed that the other PKK members prepared the explosive device and gave it to them, saying when they came to drop it off at one of the stores in the shopping mall, the explosive detonated for an unknown reason.

In a subsequent raid on their house in the Bahçelievler district, six more members of the terrorist organization were captured, as the police seized a significant amount of explosive materials used in bomb-making.

The police also determined that the terrorists detained in the Bahçelievler operation had left devices in Sultangazi Urban Forest with the intent to start a fire.

During the searches, three boxes containing explosive materials were seized before they exploded.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK - listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the EU - has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

Turkey, catch,

WORLD Trump indictment emerges as central GOP concern at Utah special election debate

Trump indictment emerges as central GOP concern at Utah special election debate
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump indictment emerges as central GOP concern at Utah special election debate

    Trump indictment emerges as central GOP concern at Utah special election debate

  2. W Africa military chiefs agree plan for possible Niger intervention

    W Africa military chiefs agree plan for possible Niger intervention

  3. Ukraine drone attack damages Russian tanker in Kerch Strait

    Ukraine drone attack damages Russian tanker in Kerch Strait

  4. AI anxiety: workers fret over uncertain future

    AI anxiety: workers fret over uncertain future

  5. China relaxes visa, urban residency rules to boost economy

    China relaxes visa, urban residency rules to boost economy
Recommended
Artillery shells found off coast destroyed: Ministry

Artillery shells found off coast destroyed: Ministry
IFRC urges more aid for quake survivors in Türkiye

IFRC urges more aid for quake survivors in Türkiye
Historical chapel discovered in Istanbul

Historical chapel discovered in Istanbul
Ankara slams PKK propaganda at ECHR

Ankara slams PKK propaganda at ECHR
Only Erdoğan can bring Russia back to grain deal: Ukrainian FM

Only Erdoğan can bring Russia back to grain deal: Ukrainian FM
Turkish army appoints first female admiral

Turkish army appoints first female admiral
WORLD Trump indictment emerges as central GOP concern at Utah special election debate

Trump indictment emerges as central GOP concern at Utah special election debate

Simmering right-wing anger over the U.S. Justice Department's indictment of former President Donald Trump was on stark display at a Republican primary debate in Utah, where U.S. Rep. Chris Stewart's plans to resign prompted the governor to call a special election to fill his seat in the state's deeply conservative 2nd Congressional District.
ECONOMY AI anxiety: workers fret over uncertain future

AI anxiety: workers fret over uncertain future

The tidal wave of artificial intelligence (AI) barrelling toward many professions has generated deep anxiety among workers fearful that their jobs will be swept away - and the mental health impact is rising.
SPORTS Crawford claims undisputed welterweight world title

Crawford claims undisputed welterweight world title

Terence Crawford punished Errol Spence on the way to a ninth-round technical knockout to claim the undisputed welterweight world title in Las Vegas on July 29.