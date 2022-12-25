11 opposition mayors voice support for opposition alliance

11 opposition mayors voice support for opposition alliance

KONYA
11 opposition mayors voice support for opposition alliance

The mayors of 11 metropolitan municipalities being run by the opposition parties have expressed support for Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu after a court decision that can remove him from his job and voiced confidence in main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) Chair Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu.

Mayors of Istanbul, Ankara, İzmir, Adana, Antalya, Mersin, Muğla, Aydın, Eskişehir, Hatay and Tekirdağ came together at a meeting in Konya on Dec. 24 following a court decision against İmamoğlu that imposes a political ban and jail term of more than two-and-a-half years. In addition, Interior Ministry has launched an investigation into the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality on the grounds it recruited people with terror links.

“The current regime’s attack through judicial mechanisms is targeting the future of the democracy of Türkiye. It is an attack against the future of the youth,” a joint statement by the mayors said, vowing they won’t accept it.

The mayors said this attack is stemming from the fear of the government which sees that it is losing the looming presidential and parliamentary elections, the statement read, underlining these efforts of political engineering will fail to change the people’s will. “Our confidence in our people’s wisdom, conscience and common sense is full. People will protect its will and give a lesson to those who try to garner unlimited power to themselves.”

Recalling that 11 mayors were selected as a result of unity between six political parties in 2019, the joint statement expressed confidence that the Nation Alliance will claim victory in the 2023 elections.

“In this journey, we have full confidence in our Chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu. Our confidence that the six-party alliance will bring a big election victory in 2023 as well.”

voters, Politics,

TÜRKIYE 11 opposition mayors voice support for opposition alliance

11 opposition mayors voice support for opposition alliance
MOST POPULAR

  1. Two arrested in child abuse case

    Two arrested in child abuse case
Recommended
Erdoğan slams West over lack of anti-terror cooperation

Erdoğan slams West over lack of anti-terror cooperation
Opposition leaders criticize minimum wage level

Opposition leaders criticize minimum wage level
Century of Türkiye will also be the century of atrs, artists: Erdoğan

Century of Türkiye will also be the century of atrs, artists: Erdoğan
President Erdoğan pledges sharp slowdown in inflation

President Erdoğan pledges sharp slowdown in inflation
Good Party leader vows to defend Istanbul Mayor after court decision

Good Party leader vows to defend Istanbul Mayor after court decision
We are like father and son with İmamoğlu, says CHP leader

We are like father and son with İmamoğlu, says CHP leader
WORLD Millions in US hunker down from frigid, deadly monster storm

Millions in US hunker down from frigid, deadly monster storm

Millions of people hunkered down in a deep freeze overnight and early morning to ride out the frigid storm that has killed at least 18 people across the United States, trapping some residents inside homes with heaping snow drifts and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses.

ECONOMY Duma prepares higher taxation for Russians who left country

Duma prepares higher taxation for Russians who left country

The Russian lower house of parliament is preparing a law to introduce higher taxation for people who have left the country, as many have since the war in Ukraine began in February, Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of the Duma ha said.

SPORTS Newcastle’s Howe ignoring Premier League table

Newcastle’s Howe ignoring Premier League table

Eddie Howe has insisted he has no interest in looking at the Premier League table as Newcastle bids to maintain its impressive start to the season following the World Cup break.