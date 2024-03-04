11,000 injured wild animals rehabilitated in 2023: Minister

ANKARA

Around 11,000 injured wild animals have been treated in rescue and rehabilitation centers and released into their natural habitats in 2023, Agriculture and Forestry İbrahim Minister Yumaklı has said on the occasion of March 3 World Wildlife Day.

"We are working hard to increase the number of Wild Animal Rescue and Rehabilitation Centers, the first of which was established in 2010," Yumaklı said in a written statement.

"We have determined that around 150 mammals, 490 birds, 140 reptiles, 19,000 invertebrates, and 11,000 plant species reside in our country," he added, urging citizens to support preservation efforts.

Recognized as one of the world’s primary gene centers, Türkiye’s conservation efforts play a pivotal role in preserving global biodiversity, the minister emphasized.

There are currently 85 wildlife development areas spanning 1.1 million hectares in which many species are under protection.

Touching upon the monitoring framework, Yumaklı stated that studies in 54 wildlife development areas were carried out every year in order to determine species and population sizes.

Yumaklı also stated that the ministry is setting up breeding stations for endangered species to protect animals in their natural habitats. As of the end of 2023, there are around 190 fallow deer, 690 wild sheep, 140 red deer, 300 gazelles and 300 bald ibis in the breeding stations of the ministry.

"We are currently carrying out these activities in a total of 12 mammalian wild animals, birds and three trout breeding stations," he added.

Yumaklı noted that 4,000 mammalian wild animals were born between 2002 and 2023, of which 2,000 were released into nature.