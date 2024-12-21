10-year-old Turkish prodigy becomes global math champion

DENIZLI
A 10-year-old middle school student from the western province of Denizli has achieved a remarkable feat in mathematics, securing first place in the prestigious American Mathematics Olympiad.

Competing against over 3,000 students from more than 40 countries, Selahattin Çınar Öner solved all the questions in his level, earning him the top spot on the global stage.

A fifth-grader at Havva-Süleyman Yağlıca Middle School in the Merkezefendi district, Selahattin’s interest in mathematics began even before starting primary school.

His mother, Damla Topaloğlu, recalled, “While other children asked for bedtime stories, Selahattin wanted me to ask him math problems.”

Selahattin’s journey to success was also shaped by the support of retired elementary school teacher Melahat Akkulak, who recognized his abilities early on.

With Akkulak’s mentorship, Selahattin participated in various local and national math competitions in Türkiye, consistently earning first-place titles.

His international success began when he secured third place in a global math competition organized by Türkiye, followed by first place in the Kangaroo Mathematics Olympiad, where he excelled by solving all 25 questions correctly.

“I’m proud to have represented my country. I prepared by solving past competition questions with my mother. Mathematics make me feel good, and even in my free time, I look at old problems,” Selahattin said, reflecting on his achievement.

“My goal is to excel further, join the national team and continue advancing in mathematics.”

His mother expressed her pride and said that Selahattin’s success has been celebrated by their family and his school.

