10 Turkish universities feature on top in global ranking

ISTANBUL

Ten Turkish universities, with three of them in the top 500, have made it into the top 1,000 of the 2024 QA World University Rankings.

Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), a higher education rating agency headquartered in London, announced the “2024 World University Rankings,” which is considered one of the most important rankings in the world.

In the ranking of the world’s top 1,500 universities, 10 universities from Türkiye entered the top 1,000.

While Middle East Technical University (METU) ranked 336th in the top 500 list, Istanbul Technical University (ITU) rose from 601-650 to 404th place.

Koç University, which was the only higher education institution to enter the top 500 last year and ranked 477th, ranked 431st this year.

Bilkent University, which was in the 561-570 band last year, rose to 502nd place, while Boğaziçi University, which was in the 701-750 band, rose to 514th place.

Sabancı University, which was in the 531-540 band in 2022, ranked 526th this year. Istanbul University, Hacettepe University, Ankara University and Yıldız Technical University were the other institutions in the top 1,000.

The top three in the ranking of the world’s best universities were universities from the U.S. and the U.K.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) once again took the first place. Cambridge University and Oxford University came second and third, respectively.

Some universities shared their success in the 2024 World Universities Ranking on their official social media accounts.

“METU ranked first among all universities in Türkiye and 336th in the world in the 2024 World University Rankings published by the higher education rating organization Quacquarelli Symonds (QS),” METU shared on its official account.