10 suspects arrested while fleeing to Greece

EDIRNE
A total of 10 people, including terror suspects, were arrested in the Marmara province of Edirne while trying to cross the border of Greece illegally.

Provincial gendarmerie command teams detained a total of 12 people suspected of a range of crimes while attempting to flee to Greece illegally. Nine of the suspects were associated with FETÖ/PDY, and one had links with the PKK terrorist organization.

The other two suspects were detained for "Armed looting and deprivation of liberty" and "Migrant smuggling," respectively. After the completion of their procedures at the gendarmerie, 10 of the 12 suspects were referred to the courthouse and arrested by the judge.

Somali leader offers condolences after accident involving son
