13 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, including journalist

GAZA STRIP

At least 13 Palestinians were killed, including a journalist, in a series of airstrikes across the Gaza Strip on Monday, medics said.

A medical source said fighter jets struck a tent for journalists near the Nasser Hospital in the southern city of Khan Younis, killing a journalist and a civilian, and injuring nine other journalists, including some in critical condition.

The journalist victim was identified as Helmi Al-Faqawi, a reporter for Palestine Today news agency, according to local sources.

Israeli warplanes hit two homes in western Deir Al-Balah city in central Gaza, killing two people and injuring several others.

Three Palestinians were also killed in the shelling of a group of civilians in northwestern Gaza City, another medical source said.

Three more people were killed in an Israeli drone strike targeting a group of people in the Zeitoun neighborhood in eastern Gaza City, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

It added that another drone strike in the Al-Juron area in northern Gaza City left one Palestinian killed.

Two more people were killed and several others injured in an Israeli strike on Jabalia town in the northern Gaza Strip, Wafa said.

The Israeli army renewed a deadly assault on Gaza on March 18 and has since killed more than 1,300 people, injured over 3,400 others, and shattered a January ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement in the enclave.

Last week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to escalate attacks on Gaza amid efforts to implement U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to displace Palestinians from the enclave.

More than 50,700 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in a brutal Israeli onslaught since October 2023, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.