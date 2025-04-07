13 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, including journalist

13 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, including journalist

GAZA STRIP
13 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, including journalist

At least 13 Palestinians were killed, including a journalist, in a series of airstrikes across the Gaza Strip on Monday, medics said.

A medical source said fighter jets struck a tent for journalists near the Nasser Hospital in the southern city of Khan Younis, killing a journalist and a civilian, and injuring nine other journalists, including some in critical condition.

The journalist victim was identified as Helmi Al-Faqawi, a reporter for Palestine Today news agency, according to local sources.

Israeli warplanes hit two homes in western Deir Al-Balah city in central Gaza, killing two people and injuring several others.

Three Palestinians were also killed in the shelling of a group of civilians in northwestern Gaza City, another medical source said.

Three more people were killed in an Israeli drone strike targeting a group of people in the Zeitoun neighborhood in eastern Gaza City, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

It added that another drone strike in the Al-Juron area in northern Gaza City left one Palestinian killed.

Two more people were killed and several others injured in an Israeli strike on Jabalia town in the northern Gaza Strip, Wafa said.

The Israeli army renewed a deadly assault on Gaza on March 18 and has since killed more than 1,300 people, injured over 3,400 others, and shattered a January ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement in the enclave.

Last week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to escalate attacks on Gaza amid efforts to implement U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to displace Palestinians from the enclave.

More than 50,700 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in a brutal Israeli onslaught since October 2023, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Pastel painting exhibition in Istanbul

Pastel painting exhibition in Istanbul
LATEST NEWS

  1. Pastel painting exhibition in Istanbul

    Pastel painting exhibition in Istanbul

  2. AKP spokesman criticizes opposition rhetoric, highlights key political talks

    AKP spokesman criticizes opposition rhetoric, highlights key political talks

  3. Defense chief meets with Italian counterpart

    Defense chief meets with Italian counterpart

  4. Turkish gang leader caught in Athens

    Turkish gang leader caught in Athens

  5. Iran-backed militia groups express readiness to disarm

    Iran-backed militia groups express readiness to disarm
Recommended
Iran-backed militia groups express readiness to disarm

Iran-backed militia groups express readiness to disarm
France, Saudi Arabia to co-host conference on 2-state solution in coming months

France, Saudi Arabia to co-host conference on 2-state solution in coming months
UK lawyers to file complaint against 10 citizens over Gaza duty: Report

UK lawyers to file complaint against 10 citizens over Gaza duty: Report
Syrian president to visit Türkiye, UAE next week

Syrian president to visit Türkiye, UAE next week
Second US child dies of measles, almost 650 ill

Second US child dies of measles, almost 650 ill
Aid cuts threaten battle against maternal mortality: UN

Aid cuts threaten battle against maternal mortality: UN
Putin backs Ukraine truce idea, but questions remain: Kremlin

Putin backs Ukraine truce idea, but 'questions' remain: Kremlin
WORLD Iran-backed militia groups express readiness to disarm

Iran-backed militia groups express readiness to disarm

Several major Iran-backed militia groups in Iraq have indicated their willingness to disarm for the first time, aiming to avoid an escalating conflict with the U.S. during the Trump administration.
ECONOMY Trade Minister Bolat in UAE to discuss ties, hold talks

Trade Minister Bolat in UAE to discuss ties, hold talks

Trade Minister Ömer Bolat has traveled to Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), to attend a major investment event and hold talks.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿