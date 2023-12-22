1 ton of oil flows to sea surface per day in Rize

RIZE
Analysis of samples taken off an oil leakage on the coast of Rize in the Black Sea region has confirmed the presence of crude oil.

Upon the reports of an oil leakage, geological engineer Professor Dr. Nafiz Maden set sail in September to collect samples to determine whether oil reserves are present in the Eastern Black Sea.

He took samples from the layers of the water about 7 miles off the coast of the Çayeli district and sent them to the Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) R&D Center for geochemical analyses.

Speaking on the results of the analyses, Maden said: "Gas chromatographs were taken and total oil-hydrocarbon values were found. The samples contained 59 milligrams of total petroleum hydrocarbons per liter."

"It was revealed that the oil in the sample was crude oil and not any petroleum derivative or residue of petroleum. The leak we have there is a natural oil source," he added.

Stating that oil production can be initiated following evaluations after drilling, Maden said: "Two-dimensional and three-dimensional seismic surveys will be conducted. In addition, geological samples will be taken from the seabed. These will be evaluated together with gravity and magnetic seismic studies at the data processing center of Turkish Petroleum Corporation."

"The center will attempt to determine where this oil reservoir leak originates in order to start drilling. Upon the results to be obtained from drilling, oil production can begin for the use of our citizens," he furthered.

Maden stated that 1 ton of oil flows to the surface of the sea at the site per day, adding, "If we multiply this by a year, 365 tons of oil per year come to the surface only in the form of leakage. We need to reveal how much more there is in the reservoir.

Signaling that more reserves could be found in the Eastern Black Sea, Maden said, "Considering that we have oil leaking from four places in the Eastern Black Sea from Sinop to Hopa, I think that the Eastern Black Sea can be productive in terms of oil."

