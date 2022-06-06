1 mln Turkish students appear in high school qualification exams

ISTANBUL

Around 1 million Turkish students in eighth grade broke a sweat at the high school qualification exams known as “LGS” across the country on June 5.

The results of LGS will be announced on June 30.

According to the daily Milliyet, there are around 1.2 million eighth-grade students in Turkey, and some 90 percent of them have applied to qualify at LGS.

“Only around 17 percent of them will be able to enter Anatolian high, vocational or technical schools,” the daily wrote.

Anatolian high schools were established as an alternative to expensive private schools in Turkey, teaching in foreign languages, and were modeled after grammar schools. The number of the Anatolian high schools in Turkey is 222 as of 2018.

Students, on June 5, entered six tests in two phases successively. “The results students will get from the math test will be decision-making if they will enter an Anatolian high school or not,” the daily said.