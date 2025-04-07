1 killed, 3 injured in Russian airstrike on Kiev: Officials

At least one person was killed and three others were injured in a Russian airstrike on Ukraine’s capital Kiev, local authorities said on Sunday.

“The body of a man killed in the enemy attack was found in the Darnytskyi district. He was found on the street, near the epicenter of the explosion. The man's identity is being established,” Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram.

In an earlier statement, he said the attack caused fires at non-residential buildings in the capital’s Darnytskyi, Obolonskyi, and Solomianskyi districts.

Tymur Tkachenko, the head of the Kiev City Military Administration, said separately on Telegram that two of those injured were hospitalized.

Ukraine’s Air Force claimed its air defenses shot down 13 out of 23 various types of missiles, as well as 40 out of 109 attack drones launched by Russia overnight.

Meanwhile, the Polish Armed Forces wrote on X that it dispatched fighter jets over its airspace due to the overnight airstrikes in Ukraine, while also putting ground-based air defense and radar reconnaissance systems at the "highest state of readiness."

“Russia's only response to US proposals for a full ceasefire so far has been to launch more missiles, drones, and bombs against Ukraine and its people. Time for more pressure on Moscow,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on X.

Russian authorities did not immediately comment on the attack.

