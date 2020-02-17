1,770 irregular migrants held across Turkey

  • February 17 2020 10:49:10

1,770 irregular migrants held across Turkey

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
1,770 irregular migrants held across Turkey

AA Photo

Turkish forces held 1,773 irregular migrants across the country in the past week, according to data compiled by Anadolu Agency.

Turkey has been the main route for irregular migrants trying to cross to Europe especially since 2011 when the Syrian civil war started.

Turkey's northwestern province of Edirne, neighboring Greece and Bulgaria, remains the key route for migrants trying to enter Europe illegally. This week alone, 700 people were held by security forces.

In the western Balıkesir and Çanakkale provinces, 563 migrants were rounded up while seeking to enter Europe via sea routes.

Another 135 were held in Istanbul and 162 in the western İzmir and Aydın provinces off the Aegean coast.

In the southern provinces of Kilis, Osmaniye; western provinces of Tekirdağ, Kırklareli, and Kocaeli; and easternmost province of Van 213 migrants were held.

The irregular migrants were referred to the provincial health facilities first and then migration offices. 

Hundreds of thousands of irregular migrants are attempting to cross to Europe every year fleeing economic difficulties and conflict in their home countries.

Turkish security authorities stop most of them in line with agreements with their European counterparts.

 

Bulgaria ,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Era ends for Canada's bombardier aerospace giant

    Era ends for Canada's bombardier aerospace giant

  2. Ghost town Varosha in Cyprus to become tourist attraction

    Ghost town Varosha in Cyprus to become tourist attraction

  3. Snapshots of daily life in Istanbul

    Snapshots of daily life in Istanbul

  4. Turkey-UK defense cooperation 'to grow' after Brexit completed

    Turkey-UK defense cooperation 'to grow' after Brexit completed

  5. Istanbul street named after Japanese officer who saved over 1000 Turks

    Istanbul street named after Japanese officer who saved over 1000 Turks
Recommended
Turkish, Russian talks seek agreement on Idlib

Turkish, Russian talks seek agreement on Idlib
Some 220,000 drug pills seized in southern Turkey

Some 220,000 drug pills seized in southern Turkey
2 YPG/PKK terrorists surrender to Turkish forces

2 YPG/PKK terrorists surrender to Turkish forces 
Turkey remembers diplomat killed in Beirut in 1976

Turkey remembers diplomat killed in Beirut in 1976
Turkey to attend int’l donors’ conference for Albania

Turkey to attend int’l donors’ conference for Albania
Turkey-UK defense cooperation to grow after Brexit completed

Turkey-UK defense cooperation 'to grow' after Brexit completed
WORLD Gunmen kill 24 in attack near church in Burkina Faso

Gunmen kill 24 in attack near church in Burkina Faso

Gunmen killed 24 civilians, including a church pastor, and kidnapped three others on Feb. 17 in Burkina Faso, an official said. It was the latest attack against a religious leader in the increasingly unstable West African nation.
ECONOMY Turkey eyes leap in foreign direct investment in 2020

Turkey eyes leap in foreign direct investment in 2020

Turkey expects a strong acceleration in foreign direct investments this year, the country’s technology and industry minister said on Feb. 17.
SPORTS Trabzonspor beats Sivasspor to climb atop Turkish Süper Lig

Trabzonspor beats Sivasspor to climb atop Turkish Süper Lig

Trabzonspor beat Sivasspor 2-1 at home in Turkish Süper Lig Week 22 game to leapfrog its opponent to the top of the standings.