1,770 irregular migrants held across Turkey

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkish forces held 1,773 irregular migrants across the country in the past week, according to data compiled by Anadolu Agency.

Turkey has been the main route for irregular migrants trying to cross to Europe especially since 2011 when the Syrian civil war started.

Turkey's northwestern province of Edirne, neighboring Greece and Bulgaria, remains the key route for migrants trying to enter Europe illegally. This week alone, 700 people were held by security forces.

In the western Balıkesir and Çanakkale provinces, 563 migrants were rounded up while seeking to enter Europe via sea routes.

Another 135 were held in Istanbul and 162 in the western İzmir and Aydın provinces off the Aegean coast.

In the southern provinces of Kilis, Osmaniye; western provinces of Tekirdağ, Kırklareli, and Kocaeli; and easternmost province of Van 213 migrants were held.

The irregular migrants were referred to the provincial health facilities first and then migration offices.

Hundreds of thousands of irregular migrants are attempting to cross to Europe every year fleeing economic difficulties and conflict in their home countries.

Turkish security authorities stop most of them in line with agreements with their European counterparts.