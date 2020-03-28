1,704 new cases confirmed in Turkey, death toll hits 108

ISTANBUL

Turkey's death toll from the novel coronavirus rose to 108 on March 28, as the number of confirmed cases increased by 1,704, bringing the total number to 7,402, the country's health minister said.



He said on Twitter that 7,641 tests had been conducted in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests carried out in Turkey to around 55,000.

According to the infographic shared by Koca, the number of patients in the intensive care units of the hospitals was 445, while the number of intubated patients was 309.



The data reveal that 70 people, who were diagnosed with coronavirus and treated in hospitals, recovered.