1,500-year-old underground passage discovered in Istanbul

1,500-year-old underground passage discovered in Istanbul

ISTANBUL
1,500-year-old underground passage discovered in Istanbul

A 1,500-year-old underground passage has come to light during the ongoing excavation works in the remains of Saint Polyeuktos Church in Istanbul’s Saraçhane neighborhood, which witnessed destruction during the Latin invasion.

The teams from Istanbul Municipality’s Cultural Heritage Department on June 8 last year initiated excavation works in the area where the church lies.

During the ongoing works, the excavation teams found an underground passage that dates back 1,500 years, with building stones of the hallway shaped with marble and adorned with reliefs.

The structure sets an example for standing strong unharmed despite several tremors that Istanbul witnessed over the years, stated Mahir Polat, deputy secretary general of the municipality.

“What is one of the most important aspects of this discovery of a 1,500-year-old passage? Dozens of tremors have passed in these 1,500 years in Istanbul, which is currently struggling with earthquake risk. This structure has managed to survive all these earthquakes. Türkiye should learn the secret and have knowledge of this,” Polat explained.

Reminding that civil engineers and scientific consultants who specialize in earthquakes also assisted in the municipality’s excavation works, Polat stated that the experts would also share a report documenting the earthquakes the area witnessed in the past.

The area of the church built in 524 plays an essential role in urban archaeology, as unknown historical knowledge about the city might come to light in the ongoing excavation works, Polat noted.

“We have just completed a project that will transform it into a touristic place within 10 months, from a derelict area where homeless people stay and where all kinds of crime occur,” Polat said.

As archaeological excavations will continue simultaneously after opening the place to visitors, it will serve as a chance for Istanbulities to learn more about archaeology, Polat noted.

“We will do simultaneous excavations while people pay a visit. Also, we will have the chance to explain the meaning of the historical structure with that,” he said.

Recently, the municipality’s team discovered a statue in the same area, estimated to belong to the Roman period and nearly 1,900 years old.

During the excavation works in the area, apart from the statue, the teams also found 681 bronze coins, stamped bricks, marble pieces, ceramics, oil lamps, glass and metal artifacts.

TÜRKIYE CHP leader vows to ‘establish peace’ in Mid East if elected

CHP leader vows to ‘establish peace’ in Mid East if elected
LATEST NEWS

  1. CHP leader vows to ‘establish peace’ in Mid East if elected

    CHP leader vows to ‘establish peace’ in Mid East if elected

  2. Turkish, Russian, Syrian, Iranian ministers to meet early May: Çavuşoğlu

    Turkish, Russian, Syrian, Iranian ministers to meet early May: Çavuşoğlu

  3. Leaked documents may have origin in chatroom for gamers

    Leaked documents may have origin in chatroom for gamers

  4. Germany to switch off last remaining nuclear plants

    Germany to switch off last remaining nuclear plants

  5. Louisville bank employee livestreamed attack that killed 5

    Louisville bank employee livestreamed attack that killed 5
Recommended
CHP leader vows to ‘establish peace’ in Mid East if elected

CHP leader vows to ‘establish peace’ in Mid East if elected
Turkish, Russian, Syrian, Iranian ministers to meet early May: Çavuşoğlu

Turkish, Russian, Syrian, Iranian ministers to meet early May: Çavuşoğlu
Academics to give lectures at quake-hit universities

Academics to give lectures at quake-hit universities
Every city in country breathes polluted air: Report

Every city in country breathes polluted air: Report
Historic Armenian church holds first Easter in 8 years

Historic Armenian church holds first Easter in 8 years
Istanbul’s Esenyurt suffers from haphazard urbanization: Mayor

Istanbul’s Esenyurt suffers from haphazard urbanization: Mayor
WORLD Leaked documents may have origin in chatroom for gamers

Leaked documents may have origin in chatroom for gamers

A major leak of classified U.S. documents that’s shaken Washington and exposed new details of its intelligence gathering may have started in a chatroom on a social media platform popular with gamers.
ECONOMY Jobless rate rises to 10 percent, says TÜİK

Jobless rate rises to 10 percent, says TÜİK

Türkiye’s unemployment rate inched up from 9.8 percent in January to 10 percent in February, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) has said.

SPORTS Small towns reclaim abandoned ski areas as nonprofits

Small towns reclaim abandoned ski areas as nonprofits

It’s been the longest wait, their whole lives, in fact. But Race Lessar and Landen Ozzello are finally right where they want to be, on a snowy slope close to home, molding snow into a ski jump.