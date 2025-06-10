1,500-year-old Roman mosaic unearthed in southern city

1,500-year-old Roman mosaic unearthed in southern city

KAHRAMANMARAŞ
1,500-year-old Roman mosaic unearthed in southern city

A remarkable 1,500-year-old floor mosaic from the late Roman period has come to light during infrastructure work in Kahramanmaraş, a southern city undergoing extensive reconstruction after the 2023 twin earthquakes.

The ancient mosaic was uncovered during a post-earthquake urban renewal and infrastructure project, prompting workers to alert authorities as soon as they recognized the significance of the historic floor.

An expert team from the provincial directorate of culture and tourism was dispatched to the site, and after examinations, the mosaic was carefully covered to prevent damage.

In a statement, the directorate said that necessary measures were taken to ensure the mosaic's preservation.

“The cultural asset has been documented and photographed by our experts. To protect it from environmental factors, it was covered with geotextile material and a fine sand layer. No concrete, asphalt or any similar material was poured over the site.”

It also confirmed that the registration process for the mosaic has begun, and the discovery has been reported to the regional board for the protection of cultural heritage. The board will oversee the evaluation and conservation procedures as part of efforts to safeguard the region’s cultural heritage for future generations.

The newly discovered mosaic lies within the ancient city of Germanicia, which came to light in 2007 following an illegal excavation in the same neighborhood.

That incident revealed the first concrete evidence of the city’s existence, which had long been speculated by historians. Excavation and preservation efforts have been ongoing since then, and in 2018, a 140-square-meter section of the site was opened to the public.

Founded in the first century A.D., Germanicia has yielded mosaics and architectural remains from the 4th to 6th centuries in various digs over the years.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish, Saudi foreign ministers discuss Gaza, upcoming OIC meeting

Turkish, Saudi foreign ministers discuss Gaza, upcoming OIC meeting
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish, Saudi foreign ministers discuss Gaza, upcoming OIC meeting

    Turkish, Saudi foreign ministers discuss Gaza, upcoming OIC meeting

  2. Turkish national held on Gaza-bound aid ship set to be released Thursday

    Turkish national held on Gaza-bound aid ship set to be released Thursday

  3. Polish PM survives vote of confidence as he bids to reassert control

    Polish PM survives vote of confidence as he bids to reassert control

  4. Court rules to keep Özdağ in custody, delays trial

    Court rules to keep Özdağ in custody, delays trial

  5. DEM Party delegation plans another visit to Öcalan

    DEM Party delegation plans another visit to Öcalan
Recommended
Melodies from Yusuf Dede’s violins heard around the world

Melodies from Yusuf Dede’s violins heard around the world
Centuries-old Ani walls still standing strong

Centuries-old Ani walls still standing strong
Turkish breakfast named world’s best

Turkish breakfast named world’s best
Local tourists flock to Cappadocia during Eid holiday

Local tourists flock to Cappadocia during Eid holiday
British pop icon Robbie Williams to perform in Istanbul for first time

British pop icon Robbie Williams to perform in Istanbul for first time
Centuries-old mansions offering visitors journey through history

Centuries-old mansions offering visitors journey through history
WORLD Polish PM survives vote of confidence as he bids to reassert control

Polish PM survives vote of confidence as he bids to reassert control

The Polish government survived a vote of confidence in parliament on Wednesday, as Prime Minister Donald Tusk sought to reassert his authority after the defeat of a key ally in the recent presidential election.
ECONOMY Trump says China deal done, Beijing to supply rare earths

Trump says China deal 'done', Beijing to supply rare earths

U.S. President Donald Trump touted Wednesday an agreement reached between Washington and Beijing after two days of trade talks, saying China would supply "magnets, and any necessary rare earths" to the world's biggest economy.

SPORTS PSG win 2025 UEFA Champions League with 5-0 win against Inter Milan

PSG win 2025 UEFA Champions League with 5-0 win against Inter Milan

Paris Saint-Germain won the Champions League for the first time as Luis Enrique's brilliant young side outclassed Inter Milan on Saturday in the most one-sided final ever with teenager Desire Doue scoring twice in an astonishing 5-0 victory.

﻿