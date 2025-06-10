1,500-year-old Roman mosaic unearthed in southern city

KAHRAMANMARAŞ

A remarkable 1,500-year-old floor mosaic from the late Roman period has come to light during infrastructure work in Kahramanmaraş, a southern city undergoing extensive reconstruction after the 2023 twin earthquakes.

The ancient mosaic was uncovered during a post-earthquake urban renewal and infrastructure project, prompting workers to alert authorities as soon as they recognized the significance of the historic floor.

An expert team from the provincial directorate of culture and tourism was dispatched to the site, and after examinations, the mosaic was carefully covered to prevent damage.

In a statement, the directorate said that necessary measures were taken to ensure the mosaic's preservation.

“The cultural asset has been documented and photographed by our experts. To protect it from environmental factors, it was covered with geotextile material and a fine sand layer. No concrete, asphalt or any similar material was poured over the site.”

It also confirmed that the registration process for the mosaic has begun, and the discovery has been reported to the regional board for the protection of cultural heritage. The board will oversee the evaluation and conservation procedures as part of efforts to safeguard the region’s cultural heritage for future generations.

The newly discovered mosaic lies within the ancient city of Germanicia, which came to light in 2007 following an illegal excavation in the same neighborhood.

That incident revealed the first concrete evidence of the city’s existence, which had long been speculated by historians. Excavation and preservation efforts have been ongoing since then, and in 2018, a 140-square-meter section of the site was opened to the public.

Founded in the first century A.D., Germanicia has yielded mosaics and architectural remains from the 4th to 6th centuries in various digs over the years.