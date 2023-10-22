1,000 divers unfurl Turkish flag in deep waters to mark centenary

1,000 divers unfurl Turkish flag in deep waters to mark centenary

ISTANBUL
1,000 divers unfurl Turkish flag in deep waters to mark centenary

More than 1,000 divers have descended into the deep waters at over 130 locations across the country, unfurling the Turkish flag in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the foundation of the Turkish Republic.

In the organization by the Respect for Deep Diving Community, the central hub of the diving event was set in front of Dolmabahçe Palace, where modern Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk took his last breath in 1938.

From the southern town of Kaş to Lake Van in country’s east, numerous individuals participated in this exuberant celebration.

Divers from Azerbaijan, North Macedonia, Northern Cyprus and the United States, including the renowned free-diving record holder Yasemin Dalkılıç, were part of this remarkable gathering.

"We will venture into the depths to safeguard the fundamental achievements of our glorious republic, striving to uphold our national unity. The focal point for this unprecedented dive in Türkiye is the vicinity of Dolmabahçe Palace, where our founder Atatürk bid his farewell," said Gökhan Karakaş, the vice president of the Respect for Deep Diving Community.

Diving instructor Kadir Ekinci and his team dived into Nemrut Crater Lake, situated at an elevation of 2,650 meters in the southeastern province of Bitlis.

"Devoted divers to the republic will keep the excitement of the concept of 'Blue Homeland' alive in the blue shades of our heavenly homeland," Ekinci expressed.

In the southern province of Antalya’s Alanya, as part of the festivities, combat veterans and disabled divers undertook underwater dives. They first displayed the Turkish flag and a banner proclaiming “Deeply Committed to the Republic” on the water's surface, and then submerged to unfurl the flag underwater.

As the nation approaches the celebration of a century of its existence on Oct. 29, various athletes and artists have dedicated their achievements to the republic to honor this landmark anniversary.

Recently, national diver Şahika Ercümen set a new world record of 106 meters in the variable weight without fins category off the earthquake-hit city of Hatay.

In an initiative designed to raise awareness and breathe life into the earthquake-hit area, Ercümen embarked on her record-breaking attempt under the inspiring slogan, "Breathing life into Hatay."

In the spirit of the centenary of the Turkish republic, Ercümen announced her commitment to supporting the education of 100 young girls pursuing sports-related studies.

A total of 100 primary school students performed the “Centenary March” composed by renowned pianist Fazıl Say at an altitude of 2,206 meters on Mount Nemrut.

The rendition of the march, led by their music teacher Ezgi Karaman, garnered tremendous admiration and applause.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish FM urges guarantee mechanism in Israel-Hamas conflict

Turkish FM urges guarantee mechanism in Israel-Hamas conflict
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish FM urges guarantee mechanism in Israel-Hamas conflict

    Turkish FM urges guarantee mechanism in Israel-Hamas conflict

  2. Erdoğan maintains phone diplomacy amid Gaza war

    Erdoğan maintains phone diplomacy amid Gaza war

  3. Man Utd say 'big goodbye' to Bobby Charlton with win

    Man Utd say 'big goodbye' to Bobby Charlton with win

  4. 1,000 divers unfurl Turkish flag in deep waters to mark centenary

    1,000 divers unfurl Turkish flag in deep waters to mark centenary

  5. Philippines, China trade blame over collisions in disputed sea

    Philippines, China trade blame over collisions in disputed sea
Recommended
Turkish FM urges guarantee mechanism in Israel-Hamas conflict

Turkish FM urges guarantee mechanism in Israel-Hamas conflict
Erdoğan keeps up phone diplomacy amid Gaza war

Erdoğan keeps up phone diplomacy amid Gaza war
Historical trench unearthed in Denizli’s Tripolis

Historical trench unearthed in Denizli’s Tripolis
İzmir’s Şirince named among world’s best tourism villages

İzmir’s Şirince named among world’s best tourism villages
Israel cannot establish security by killing women, children: Erdoğan

Israel cannot establish security by killing women, children: Erdoğan
Türkiye in contact with all sides in Gaza crisis: Fidan

Türkiye in contact with all sides in Gaza crisis: Fidan
WORLD Philippines, China trade blame over collisions in disputed sea

Philippines, China trade blame over collisions in disputed sea

Beijing and Manila traded blame on Sunday for two collisions between Chinese vessels and Philippine boats on a resupply mission to Filipino troops on a remote outpost in the disputed South China Sea.
ECONOMY US inflation is still too high, says Fed chair

US inflation is 'still too high,' says Fed chair

U.S. inflation is "still too high" despite a recent slowdown, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Oct. 19, leaving the door open for a new interest rate hike.
SPORTS Man Utd say big goodbye to Bobby Charlton with win

Man Utd say 'big goodbye' to Bobby Charlton with win

Manchester United beat Sheffield United 2-1 on Oct. 21 night on an emotionally charged evening as the Premier League giant said a "big goodbye" to club great Bobby Charlton, who died earlier in the day.