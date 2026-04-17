$3 mln diamond seized in Grand Bazaar smuggling bust

ISTANBUL

Turkish authorities have seized an 80-carat diamond, valued at over $3 million, that was smuggled into the country from Indonesia and put up for sale in Istanbul’s Grand Bazaar.

Police caught four suspects in the act during a sting operation as they attempted to sell the gemstone, media reported on April 16.

Further investigations led to the arrest of two additional individuals on April 12, who were found to have entered Türkiye on the same date and were believed to be connected to the suspects. The total number of detainees has thus risen to six.

All six suspects were jailed pending trial by the court, according to the media.

An expert examination confirmed that the stone weighs 80 carats, making it the largest and most valuable smuggled diamond ever seized in Türkiye to date.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

One of the world’s most visited tourist destinations, the Grand Bazaar previously made headlines following security operations targeting allegations of money laundering and smuggling.

In August 2025, authorities carried out a “smuggled diamond” operation at 23 shops in the Grand Bazaar, seizing jewelry and antiques worth $30 million.