$13.8 mln defrauded in massive car scam in Istanbul

ISTANBUL

Two individuals have capitalized on the scarcity of new vehicles in Istanbul, orchestrating a fraudulent scheme that has left around 500 people defrauded of a staggering 400 million Turkish Liras ($13.8 million).

The perpetrators, identified only by their initials H.C. and A.C. and reportedly former employees of Türkiye's top religious body Diyanet, established a car rental company to carry out their elaborate scam.

The magnitude of the operation is underscored by the recent arrest of seven individuals connected to the fraudulent scheme. The duo systematically targeted high-profile figures, including judges, governors, district governors and some other public officials.

The scammers shared images of trucks purportedly filled with brand-new vehicles on their accounts to manipulate social media. They showcased pictures of bureaucrats and politicians who had allegedly purchased vehicles from their company, successfully gaining the trust of unsuspecting victims.

One victim, Mustafa Tok, recounted his experience, revealing that the fraudsters demanded 1.2 million liras for a car, of which he paid 700,000 liras upfront.

The agreement stipulated that the remaining amount would be settled upon the vehicle's delivery. However, like hundreds of others, Tok and countless victims found themselves deceived, with no vehicle in sight.

Şura Nur Bülbül, a lawyer representing the victims, decried the scope of the fraud, stating, "This is not a simple fraud and has been recorded as the biggest car scam of the last century."

She highlighted the methods employed by the suspects to gain credibility, including gifting drones to the gendarmerie, making donations to mosques and Quran courses, and contributing to various associations.

While initially transferring licenses on time, the company began delaying official transfers in 2023, leaving citizens who had vehicles in their possession without proper documentation.

In response to the growing realization that they had fallen prey to a scam, dozens of victims filed criminal complaints with the prosecutor's office.

Bülbül revealed that the fraudulent company declared bankruptcy in 2023, exposing a complex financial scheme where the scammers, under the guise of offering interest-free deals, used the vehicles sold to customers as collateral for substantial bank loans.

Adding to the public outcry, Bülbül claimed that Halil İbrahim A., the alleged mastermind behind the scenes, is still at large.