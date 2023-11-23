$13.8 mln defrauded in massive car scam in Istanbul

$13.8 mln defrauded in massive car scam in Istanbul

ISTANBUL
$13.8 mln defrauded in massive car scam in Istanbul

Two individuals have capitalized on the scarcity of new vehicles in Istanbul, orchestrating a fraudulent scheme that has left around 500 people defrauded of a staggering 400 million Turkish Liras ($13.8 million).

The perpetrators, identified only by their initials H.C. and A.C. and reportedly former employees of Türkiye's top religious body Diyanet, established a car rental company to carry out their elaborate scam.

The magnitude of the operation is underscored by the recent arrest of seven individuals connected to the fraudulent scheme. The duo systematically targeted high-profile figures, including judges, governors, district governors and some other public officials.

The scammers shared images of trucks purportedly filled with brand-new vehicles on their accounts to manipulate social media. They showcased pictures of bureaucrats and politicians who had allegedly purchased vehicles from their company, successfully gaining the trust of unsuspecting victims.

One victim, Mustafa Tok, recounted his experience, revealing that the fraudsters demanded 1.2 million liras for a car, of which he paid 700,000 liras upfront.

The agreement stipulated that the remaining amount would be settled upon the vehicle's delivery. However, like hundreds of others, Tok and countless victims found themselves deceived, with no vehicle in sight.

Şura Nur Bülbül, a lawyer representing the victims, decried the scope of the fraud, stating, "This is not a simple fraud and has been recorded as the biggest car scam of the last century."

She highlighted the methods employed by the suspects to gain credibility, including gifting drones to the gendarmerie, making donations to mosques and Quran courses, and contributing to various associations.

While initially transferring licenses on time, the company began delaying official transfers in 2023, leaving citizens who had vehicles in their possession without proper documentation.

In response to the growing realization that they had fallen prey to a scam, dozens of victims filed criminal complaints with the prosecutor's office.

Bülbül revealed that the fraudulent company declared bankruptcy in 2023, exposing a complex financial scheme where the scammers, under the guise of offering interest-free deals, used the vehicles sold to customers as collateral for substantial bank loans.

Adding to the public outcry, Bülbül claimed that Halil İbrahim A., the alleged mastermind behind the scenes, is still at large.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() South Korea says Russian support likely enabled North Korea to successfully launch a spy satellite

South Korea says Russian support likely enabled North Korea to successfully launch a spy satellite
LATEST NEWS

  1. South Korea says Russian support likely enabled North Korea to successfully launch a spy satellite

    South Korea says Russian support likely enabled North Korea to successfully launch a spy satellite

  2. Oil, gas sector must cut planet-warming operations: IEA

    Oil, gas sector must cut planet-warming operations: IEA

  3. Turkish series wins Emmy Award

    Turkish series wins Emmy Award

  4. Millions of years old fossils on display

    Millions of years old fossils on display

  5. 'Maestro' leaves many notes of Bernstein unplayed

    'Maestro' leaves many notes of Bernstein unplayed
Recommended
Erdoğan to visit Egypt soon for Gaza talks

Erdoğan to visit Egypt soon for Gaza talks
Interior minister says over 2,000 fugitives held in nationwide ops

Interior minister says over 2,000 fugitives held in nationwide ops
WWF-Turkiye launches project against plastic waste in seas

WWF-Turkiye launches project against plastic waste in seas
Collaboration on cancer research in Ankara

Collaboration on cancer research in Ankara
Marriage loans to start in quake zone

Marriage loans to start in quake zone
Citrus farming stuck between unsold produce, rising costs

Citrus farming stuck between unsold produce, rising costs
WORLD South Korea says Russian support likely enabled North Korea to successfully launch a spy satellite

South Korea says Russian support likely enabled North Korea to successfully launch a spy satellite

South Korea has concluded that Russian support likely enabled North Korea to put a spy satellite into orbit for the first time this week, and will know whether it is functioning properly by early next week, officials said Thursday.
ECONOMY Oil, gas sector must cut planet-warming operations: IEA

Oil, gas sector must cut planet-warming operations: IEA

The oil and gas sector, one of the major emitters of planet-warming gases, will need a rapid and substantial overhaul for the world to avoid even worse extreme weather events fueled by human-caused climate change, a report yesterday said.
SPORTS VAR controversies prompt calls for action in Premier League

VAR controversies prompt calls for action in Premier League

VAR was supposed to help cut out egregious and costly refereeing mistakes but the technology has come under heavy fire from Premier League managers who have lost faith in the system.