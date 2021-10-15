​​​​​​Turkey conveys condolences to Lebanon after deadly Beirut shootings

  • October 15 2021 09:16:00

​​​​​​Turkey conveys condolences to Lebanon after deadly Beirut shootings

ANKARA
​​​​​​Turkey conveys condolences to Lebanon after deadly Beirut shootings

Turkey conveyed its condolences to Lebanon on Oct. 14 after shootings in the capital Beirut left several demonstrators dead.

Expressing sorrow for the demonstrators killed by unidentified shooters during a protest held in Beirut on Thursday, a statement by the Foreign Ministry said it hoped those responsible would be caught and brought to justice as soon as possible.

The statement urged calm and for all sides in the country to refrain from violence.

Panic and fear gripped Beirut after gunfire broke out at a protest by supporters of Hezbollah and the Amal Movement near the Palace of Justice in the city.

Hundreds of supporters of the two Shia groups had gathered to demand the removal of Tarek Bitar, the judge heading the probe into last year's deadly Beirut port blast.

In a joint statement, both Hezbollah and Amal accused an "armed group" affiliated with the Lebanese Forces party, led by Samir Geagea, of being behind the attack.

The protest started hours after a court dismissed a complaint against Bitar and allowed the judge, who the groups accuse of bias, to continue the investigation.

The Beirut port blast in August 2020 killed more than 200 people, injured around 6,000, and left some 300,000 homeless, besides causing massive damage and further weakening Lebanon's already fragile economy.

Day of mourning in Lebanon after deadly clashes
Day of mourning in Lebanon after deadly clashes

Diplomacy,

TURKEY Turkey to conduct first ‘Climate Council’ in January: Minister

Turkey to conduct first ‘Climate Council’ in January: Minister
MOST POPULAR

  1. History being rewritten at train station in Istanbul

    History being rewritten at train station in Istanbul

  2. Taliban pays first visit to Turkey after takeover of Afghanistan

    Taliban pays first visit to Turkey after takeover of Afghanistan

  3. Turkey to take all necessary steps to safeguard its rights: Minister

    Turkey to take all necessary steps to safeguard its rights: Minister

  4. Turkey urges Taliban for inclusive administration

    Turkey urges Taliban for inclusive administration

  5. US, Greece sign extension of defense cooperation pact

    US, Greece sign extension of defense cooperation pact
Recommended
US, Greece sign extension of defense cooperation pact

US, Greece sign extension of defense cooperation pact

Turkey urges Taliban for inclusive administration

Turkey urges Taliban for inclusive administration
Turkey says Libyan polls should be free, fair

Turkey says Libyan polls should be free, fair
Turkey to take all necessary steps to safeguard its rights: Minister

Turkey to take all necessary steps to safeguard its rights: Minister
Taliban pays first visit to Turkey after takeover of Afghanistan

Taliban pays first visit to Turkey after takeover of Afghanistan
Erdoğan to begin diplomacy tour to 3 African countries on Sunday

Erdoğan to begin diplomacy tour to 3 African countries on Sunday
WORLD Day of mourning in Lebanon after deadly clashes

Day of mourning in Lebanon after deadly clashes

Heavy fighting claimed at least six lives and left dozens wounded in Lebanon’s capital on Oct. 14 as an escalation of tensions around last year’s massive portside explosion turned parts of Beirut into a war-zone.
ECONOMY Turkey’s short-term foreign debt stock at $126.9 bln in August

Turkey’s short-term foreign debt stock at $126.9 bln in August

Turkey's short-term external debt stock totaled at $126.9 billion as of end-August, the country's Central Bank announced on Oct. 15. 
SPORTS Turkey voices concern over racist attitude against Novi Pazar teams in Serbia

Turkey voices concern over 'racist attitude' against Novi Pazar teams in Serbia

Turkey on Oct. 14 voiced concern over the "recent racist attitude which contradicts the spirit of sports" in Serbia against handball teams from the city of Novi Pazar.​​​​​​​