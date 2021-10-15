​​​​​​Turkey conveys condolences to Lebanon after deadly Beirut shootings

ANKARA

Turkey conveyed its condolences to Lebanon on Oct. 14 after shootings in the capital Beirut left several demonstrators dead.

Expressing sorrow for the demonstrators killed by unidentified shooters during a protest held in Beirut on Thursday, a statement by the Foreign Ministry said it hoped those responsible would be caught and brought to justice as soon as possible.

The statement urged calm and for all sides in the country to refrain from violence.

Panic and fear gripped Beirut after gunfire broke out at a protest by supporters of Hezbollah and the Amal Movement near the Palace of Justice in the city.

Hundreds of supporters of the two Shia groups had gathered to demand the removal of Tarek Bitar, the judge heading the probe into last year's deadly Beirut port blast.

In a joint statement, both Hezbollah and Amal accused an "armed group" affiliated with the Lebanese Forces party, led by Samir Geagea, of being behind the attack.

The protest started hours after a court dismissed a complaint against Bitar and allowed the judge, who the groups accuse of bias, to continue the investigation.

The Beirut port blast in August 2020 killed more than 200 people, injured around 6,000, and left some 300,000 homeless, besides causing massive damage and further weakening Lebanon's already fragile economy.