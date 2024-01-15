Zübeyde Hanım commemorated on the 101th anniversary of her death

IZMIR
Zübeyde Hanım, the mother of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of the Republic of Türkiye, was commemorated with a ceremony held at her grave in the western province of İzmir on the 101st anniversary of her death.

Participants from all over İzmir attended the ceremony including İzmir Mayor Tunç Soyer and his wife Neptün Soyer, Karşıyaka Mayor Cemil Tugay and his wife Öznur Tugay, Republican People’s Party (CHP) party members, non-governmental organizations, and veterans.

After a moment of silence followed by the national anthem, Hanım's grave was decorated with flowers, wreaths were placed and prayers were recited. Subsequently, Beril Serdar, a student from the 4G class of Zübeyde Hanım Primary School read a poem in the program.

"Her cherished memory lives here as proof of the saying 'A mother can change the world.' Just as we pass on the crescent star, Atatürk's revolutions and the values of the Republic from generation to generation and keep them alive with pride, we protect the memory of our mother Zübeyde with the same feelings. I bow respectfully in front of the memory of our mother Zübeyde, may her soul rest in peace," Karşıyaka Mayor Cemil Tugay said in his speech at the ceremony.

