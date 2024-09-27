Zero waste movement marks 7th year with global reach

ANKARA

Accompanying President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan during his visit to the United States, Emine Erdoğan met with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and attended the International Zero Waste Day events.

The Zero Waste Movement, launched in 2017 under the leadership of Turkish first lady Emine Erdoğan and the Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry, celebrates its seventh anniversary with the slogan “Seven Continents in Seven Years.”

“Türkiye has become the pioneer of this global awakening,” Erdoğan said in a social media post. “Every effort is a silent prayer from nature. I call on all friends of nature to sign the Global Zero Waste Declaration of Goodwill and join this struggle.”

Since its inception, the movement has significantly impacted Türkiye’s environmental and economic landscape. Almost 500 million trees have been saved, along with around 820 million cubic meters of water.

Greenhouse gas emissions have been reduced by almost 6 million tons, and 127 million barrels of oil have been conserved.

The movement has recycled 59.9 million tons of waste, contributing 185 billion Turkish Liras back into the economy.

Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum highlighted the movement’s success.

“We have achieved our 2023 target. Our next goal is to reach 60 percent recovery by 2035. The Deposit Management System and the expansion of pilot districts will bring the Zero Waste Movement to new heights.”

The initiative, which promotes waste reduction and sustainable practices, has trained 22 million people and implemented waste management systems in 193,000 buildings. It has received international recognition, including U.N. awards for its contribution to sustainability.