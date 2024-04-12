Zellweger and Grant set to star in new ‘Bridget Jones’ movie

Zellweger and Grant set to star in new ‘Bridget Jones’ movie

LOS ANGELES
Zellweger and Grant set to star in new ‘Bridget Jones’ movie

Renée Zellweger is set to reprise her beloved role of Bridget Jones in an upcoming fourth installment of the popular film franchise.

The two-time Oscar-winner will star in “Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy,” according to a news release. The film is based on author Helen Fielding’s best-selling novel of the same name.

Hugh Grant, who costarred Daniel Cleaver in 2001’s “Bridget Jones’s Diary” and 2004 sequel “Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason,” is returning to the franchise to star alongside Zellweger in “Mad About the Boy.”

Grant did not appear in the third installment of the franchise, 2016’s “Bridget Jones’s Baby,” despite his character being part of that film’s plot.

Also returning to the franchise is Emma Thompson, who appeared as Dr. Rawlings in “Bridget Jones’s Baby” and is credited as a writer on that film, alongside franchise newcomers Chiwetel Ejiofor and “White Lotus” star Leo Woodall.

Zellweger was nominated for a lead actress Oscar in 2002 for her performance in “Bridget Jones’s Diary,” before going on to win for best supporting actress in 2004 for “Cold Mountain” and in 2020 for lead actress for “Judy.”

The first film introduced us to Jones, a befuddled news assistant who keeps a confessional diary as she navigates the trials and tribulations of love, career and life in general.

Fielding’s novel “Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy” picks up 14 years after Jones lands Mark Darcy, played in the films by Academy Award-winner Colin Firth, according to an official synopsis of the book.

“To Leslie” director Michael Morris is attached to direct the new movie, with Fielding serving as an executive producer and Miramax co-financing the project.

“Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy” will premiere in theaters internationally and on Peacock in the U.S. on Feb. 14, 2025.

Hugh Grant ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() No Security Council consensus on Palestinian UN membership

No Security Council 'consensus' on Palestinian UN membership
LATEST NEWS

  1. No Security Council 'consensus' on Palestinian UN membership

    No Security Council 'consensus' on Palestinian UN membership

  2. Mexico takes Ecuador to ICJ over embassy raid

    Mexico takes Ecuador to ICJ over embassy raid

  3. China urges US to play 'constructive role' in Middle East

    China urges US to play 'constructive role' in Middle East

  4. Elections to be renewed in four constituencies: Election board

    Elections to be renewed in four constituencies: Election board

  5. Russia flood levels rise

    Russia flood levels rise
Recommended
Ukraine director revives lost Mariupol theater

Ukraine director revives 'lost' Mariupol theater
Egypts women rappers fight for place in rising scene

Egypt's women rappers fight for place in rising scene
Aerosmith announces rescheduled tour dates

Aerosmith announces rescheduled tour dates
Countdown starts for İzmir Book Fair

Countdown starts for İzmir Book Fair
New Amy Winehouse movie open in UK

New Amy Winehouse movie open in UK
A Dream Unfolds by Aida Mahmudova solo exhibition at Vision Art Platform

"A Dream Unfolds" by Aida Mahmudova solo exhibition at Vision Art Platform
WORLD No Security Council consensus on Palestinian UN membership

No Security Council 'consensus' on Palestinian UN membership

Members of the U.N. Security Council have failed to reach a consensus on a bid by Palestinians for full U.N. membership, meaning the longshot effort is now likely headed for a more formal council vote.
ECONOMY Daily oil production in Gabar hits 40,000 barrels

Daily oil production in Gabar hits 40,000 barrels

The oil production facilities in the Gabar Mountain region of Şırnak broke the record in the history of the Turkish Republic with a daily production of 40,000 barrels.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe sets eyes on Euro success

Fenerbahçe sets eyes on Euro success

Fenerbahçe set to take on Olympiacos in the first leg of a Europa League quarterfinal with hopes of silencing a recent debate in Turkish football.
﻿