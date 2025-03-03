Zelensky says ceasefire without guarantees 'will be failure'

Zelensky says ceasefire without guarantees 'will be failure'

LONDON
Zelensky says ceasefire without guarantees will be failure

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has told British media that a ceasefire without security guarantees for his country would not bring a lasting end to Russia's invasion after allies called for a truce.

At a press conference on Sunday after talks with European allies in London, Zelensky dismissed as "not enough" the idea that a ceasefire would end the war.

Following the crisis summit on Sunday, French President Emmanuel Macron said that France and Britain were proposing a one-month truce in Ukraine "in the air, at sea and on energy infrastructure" although not, initially at least, covering ground fighting.

Zelensky told journalists shortly before departing Britain that "it will be a failure for everyone if Ukraine is forced into a ceasefire without serious security guarantees". He predicted that Russia would break the deal and Ukraine would retaliate.

"Imagine a week later, the Russians will hit us, and we will shoot at their side, totally understandably, and what will it be?" Zelensky said, predicting years of wrangles over who was first to fire.

"Who will benefit for this? The Russians, but definitely not us."

Describing Sunday's talks as a "very powerful start", however, Zelensky said that negotiations in coming weeks "will provide a more actionable plan and a better understanding of what Ukraine's security guarantees could look like".

During an angry encounter in Washington on Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance accused Zelensky of not being "thankful" and refusing to accept their proposed truce terms, while Zelensky said he needed security guarantees.

The contentious meeting resulted in Zelensky leaving the White House without signing a preliminary pact on sharing Ukrainian mineral rights.

Some senior U.S. Republicans suggested after that Zelensky should resign.

"We need a leader that can deal with us, eventually deal with the Russians, and end this war," National Security Advisor Mike Waltz told CNN.

Zelensky said Sunday it would not be easy to replace him, but repeated his offer to step down in exchange for NATO membership for his war-torn country.

"If they replace me, given what is going on, given the support, simply replacing me will not be simple," Zelensky said.

"It's not enough to just hold an election. You need to also not let me run. This will be a bit more difficult. Looks like you will have to negotiate with me," he added.

"And I said that I am exchanging for NATO. Then I fulfilled my mission."

Russia has repeatedly insisted that Zelensky is not legitimate president since he would have faced a 2024 election in peacetime. Ukraine's martial law imposed a legal ban on holding elections.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump in fresh Zelensky attack over worst statement

Trump in fresh Zelensky attack over 'worst statement'
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump in fresh Zelensky attack over 'worst statement'

    Trump in fresh Zelensky attack over 'worst statement'

  2. Europe's security unimaginable without Türkiye: Erdoğan

    Europe's security unimaginable without Türkiye: Erdoğan

  3. Türkiye condemns Israel for blocking aid into Gaza

    Türkiye condemns Israel for blocking aid into Gaza

  4. Zelensky says ceasefire without guarantees 'will be failure'

    Zelensky says ceasefire without guarantees 'will be failure'

  5. Kärcher Türkiye rises to leadership in Southern Europe region

    Kärcher Türkiye rises to leadership in Southern Europe region
Recommended
Trump in fresh Zelensky attack over worst statement

Trump in fresh Zelensky attack over 'worst statement'
Syria forms committee to draft constitutional declaration

Syria forms committee to draft constitutional declaration
Israel plans escalatory steps to pressure Hamas: Sources

Israel plans escalatory steps to pressure Hamas: Sources
Santorini schools set to reopen after weeks-long earthquake swarm

Santorini schools set to reopen after weeks-long earthquake swarm
Japan deploys 2,000 firefighters to tackle forest blaze

Japan deploys 2,000 firefighters to tackle forest blaze
Heatwave shuts down schools in Philippine capital

Heatwave shuts down schools in Philippine capital
WORLD Trump in fresh Zelensky attack over worst statement

Trump in fresh Zelensky attack over 'worst statement'

Donald Trump said Monday that Washington would "not put up with" Volodymyr Zelensky's rhetoric much longer, as the U.S. president prepared to meet his top team after a disastrous Oval Office row with the Ukrainian leader.

ECONOMY Kärcher Türkiye rises to leadership in Southern Europe region

Kärcher Türkiye rises to leadership in Southern Europe region

With its outstanding growth figures in 2024, Kärcher Türkiye has outperformed other major markets in its region, securing the leadership position in Southern Europe, which also includes Spain, Italy, Portugal, Malta and Greece.
SPORTS Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Fenerbahçe football club head coach José Mourinho has ignited a heated debate following his comments after a Galatasaray-Fenerbahçe derby match on Feb. 24 in which he stated that “everyone on the opposing bench was jumping like monkeys.”
﻿