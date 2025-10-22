Zelensky launches Europe tour after Russia pummels Ukraine

Zelensky launches Europe tour after Russia pummels Ukraine

KIEV
Zelensky launches Europe tour after Russia pummels Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Norway on Wednesday, the first leg of a European tour aimed at shoring up support for Kiev amid a string of deadly Russian attacks.

Russia's latest overnight barrage on Wednesday, which went into the morning hours, killed seven people and triggered power outages across Ukraine, also damaging a kindergarten in the east of the country, according to officials.

Diplomatic efforts to end Russia's nearly four-year invasion have faltered in recent weeks.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday shelved plans to meet Russia's Vladimir Putin for peace talks in Budapest, saying he did not want a "wasted" meeting.

Zelensky visited Oslo earlier Wednesday for talks with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, and is later set to visit Sweden, Brussels and London, a Ukrainian source told AFP.

In Sweden, Zelensky will visit the town of Linkoping, home to defence group Saab which produces the Gripen fighter jet among other weapons.

Russia fired 405 drones and 28 missiles at Ukraine between late Tuesday and early Wednesday, most of which were intercepted, Ukraine's air force said.

At least seven people were killed in the attacks, authorities said.

Windows 'blown out'

AFP journalists in Kiev heard multiple explosions during the night and saw a pillar of smoke rising above the capital.

"My hands are still shaking," Kiev resident Mariana Gorchenko told AFP.

"I jumped up, glad that my little one wasn't in the room where the windows were blown out," she said.

Zelensky said the strikes showed Russia did not feel "enough pressure for dragging out the war".

The strikes damaged a kindergarten in the eastern Kharkiv region, Zelensky said, sharing images showing rescuers carrying children from the building, its windows shattered and facade partly crumbled.

The attacks also targeted the country's energy infrastructure, leaving thousands without heating and electricity across Ukraine in the cold season, according to the energy ministry.

Russia said it had targeted Ukrainian energy facilities supplying the military, including with hypersonic missiles, in what it called retaliation for strikes on Russian civil infrastructure.

 'No one wants to waste time'

Trump had said he would meet Putin for peace talks in the Hungarian capital Budapest within two weeks, following what he called a productive phone call to end Russia's war.

On Tuesday he shelved those plans, saying he did not want a "wasted" meeting.

But the Kremlin on Wednesday appeared to leave the door open for a summit, saying preparations were still ongoing.

When asked about Trump's comments, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters: "No one wants to waste time, neither President Trump nor President Putin."

Trump has become increasingly frustrated with Russia's refusal to agree to a ceasefire, having so far failed to convince Putin to back down on his maximalist demands.

The U.S. leader met Putin at a summit in Alaska in August but the two failed to produce any sort of peace deal.

Visiting Oslo, Zelensky backed Trump's proposal to make the current front line the basis for negotiations with Russia, but doubted Putin would accept it.

Ukraine and European allies have repeatedly rejected calls for Kiev to give up land.

Putin ordered a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, describing it as a "special military operation" to demilitarise the country and prevent the expansion of NATO.

Kiev and its European allies say the war is an illegal land grab that has resulted in tens of thousands of civilian and military casualties and widespread destruction.

Russia now occupies around a fifth of Ukrainian territory -- much of it ravaged by fighting -- while tens of thousands of civilians and soldiers have been killed.

Volodomyr Zelensky,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump to meet Chinese President Xi in South Korea

Trump to meet Chinese President Xi in South Korea
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump to meet Chinese President Xi in South Korea

    Trump to meet Chinese President Xi in South Korea

  2. Putin says US sanctions 'serious' but won't significantly hit economy

    Putin says US sanctions 'serious' but won't significantly hit economy

  3. Parliament elects five new members to Court of Accounts

    Parliament elects five new members to Court of Accounts

  4. Syrian forces agree truce with French-led jihadist group

    Syrian forces agree truce with French-led jihadist group

  5. Istanbul to tighten rules for aggressive sellers

    Istanbul to tighten rules for aggressive sellers
Recommended
Trump to meet Chinese President Xi in South Korea

Trump to meet Chinese President Xi in South Korea
Putin says US sanctions serious but wont significantly hit economy

Putin says US sanctions 'serious' but won't significantly hit economy
Syrian forces agree truce with French-led jihadist group

Syrian forces agree truce with French-led jihadist group
UK small boat migrant arrivals this year exceed total for 2024

UK small boat migrant arrivals this year exceed total for 2024
New Japan PM to advance defense spending target

New Japan PM to advance defense spending target
Zelensky hails Trump sanctions on Russia as strong message

Zelensky hails Trump sanctions on Russia as 'strong' message
King Charles, Pope Leo pray together in historic first

King Charles, Pope Leo pray together in historic first
WORLD Trump to meet Chinese President Xi in South Korea

Trump to meet Chinese President Xi in South Korea

U.S. President Donald Trump will sit down with Chinese President Xi Jinping next week as he wraps up a nearly one-week tour of Asia, the White House confirmed Thursday.
ECONOMY Central Bank cuts policy rate by 100 bps to 39.5 percent

Central Bank cuts policy rate by 100 bps to 39.5 percent

The Turkish Central Bank on Oct. 23 lowered its policy rate by 100 basis points, matching market forecasts.

SPORTS Türkiye eyes win at home over Georgia

Türkiye eyes win at home over Georgia

Türkiye hosts Georgia in a qualifying stage match on Oct. 14 in its bid to earn a berth in the 2026 World Cup.  
﻿