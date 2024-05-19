Zelensky expects Russia offensive in northeast to intensify

Zelensky expects Russia offensive in northeast to intensify

KIEV
Zelensky expects Russia offensive in northeast to intensify

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told AFP in an exclusive interview he expects Russia to step up its offensive in the northeast and warned Kiev only has a quarter of the air defenses it needs to hold the front line.

Russian forces, which had made only moderate advances in recent months, launched an assault in the Kharkiv region on May 10 that has brought them their biggest territorial gains in a year-and-a-half.

Zelensky said Russian troops had managed to advance between five to 10 kilometers along the northeastern border before being stopped by Ukrainian forces.

But he warned it may only be the "first wave" in a wider offensive.

"I won't say it's a great success [for Russia] but we have to be sober and understand that they are going deeper into our territory," he said, speaking from Kiev in his first interview with foreign media since the offensive began.

Zelensky said the situation in the Kharkiv region has been "controlled" but "not stabilized."

He doubled down on pleas to allies to send more air defense and fighter jets to combat Russia's air superiority as the war grinds through its third year.

"Today, we have about 25 percent of what we need to defend Ukraine. I'm talking about air defense," he said.

Ukraine needs "120 to 130" F-16 fighter jets or other advanced aircraft to achieve air "parity" with Russia, Zelensky said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week the northeastern offensive was in retaliation for Ukraine's shelling of border regions and that Moscow was trying to create a "security zone."

Russian forces have taken 278 square kilometers between May 9 and 15, their biggest gains since the end of 2022, AFP calculated using data from the Institute for the Study of War.

Russia said on May 18 it had seized another village in the Kharkiv region, while Ukraine's defense forces said they "were focusing their main efforts on preventing the Russian occupants from advancing."

In his evening address on May 18, Zelensky said Moscow was paying a heavy price.

"The invaders are losing their infantry and equipment, it's a significant loss," he said.

Like the initial invasion in 2022, Russia was "counting on a rapid advance through our land," he added.

Ukraine has evacuated almost 10,000 people from the northeast border area since Russia launched the assault.

Putin said there was no intention at this stage to take Kharkiv, Ukraine's second city, about 30 kilometers from the border. More than 1 million people still live there.

With no end to the war in sight, Ukraine's army is struggling to recruit, while fighters are growing exhausted and angry at the lack of rotation.

Zelensky has acknowledged issues with staffing and "morale" within Ukraine's often outgunned and outnumbered ranks, signing a mobilization law that came into force on May 18.

"We need to staff the reserves... A large number of [brigades] are empty," Zelensky told AFP.

Many Ukrainian soldiers have been fighting for more than two years without the possibility of being discharged.

Kiev has lowered the age at which men can be drafted from 27 to 25 and tightened punishments for those who avoid the call-up.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan backs sentences for ex-HDP chairs as terror-related

Erdoğan backs sentences for ex-HDP chairs as 'terror-related'
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan backs sentences for ex-HDP chairs as 'terror-related'

    Erdoğan backs sentences for ex-HDP chairs as 'terror-related'

  2. Raisi: Supreme leader's protege

    Raisi: Supreme leader's protege

  3. Julian Assange wins bid to appeal US extradition ruling: UK judges

    Julian Assange wins bid to appeal US extradition ruling: UK judges

  4. UK plagued by post-Brexit customs uncertainty: Report

    UK plagued by post-Brexit customs uncertainty: Report

  5. AstraZeneca to build $1.5 bln cancer drug facility

    AstraZeneca to build $1.5 bln cancer drug facility
Recommended
Raisi: Supreme leaders protege

Raisi: Supreme leader's protege
Julian Assange wins bid to appeal US extradition ruling: UK judges

Julian Assange wins bid to appeal US extradition ruling: UK judges
Migrant rescuers defiant in face of Italy crackdown

Migrant rescuers defiant in face of Italy crackdown
World leaders offers condolences over Raisi’s death

World leaders offers condolences over Raisi’s death
ICC prosecutor seeks Gaza war crimes arrest warrant for Netanyahu

ICC prosecutor seeks Gaza 'war crimes' arrest warrant for Netanyahu
Spain demands Milei public apology for corrupt wife comment

Spain demands Milei public apology for 'corrupt wife' comment
Iran vice president to replace Raisi ahead of snap election

Iran vice president to replace Raisi ahead of snap election
WORLD Raisi: Supreme leaders protege

Raisi: Supreme leader's protege

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, a hard-liner protege of the country's supreme leader who helped oversee the mass executions of thousands in 1988 and later led the country as it enriched uranium near weapons-grade levels, launched a major attack on Israel and experienced mass protests, has died. He was 63.
ECONOMY UK plagued by post-Brexit customs uncertainty: Report

UK plagued by post-Brexit customs uncertainty: Report

Britain's post-Brexit border with the EU has been plagued by chronic delays and uncertainty, ramping up costs for businesses and the government, the nation's spending watchdog said on Monday.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe beats archrival to prolong title race

Fenerbahçe beats archrival to prolong title race

Fenerbahçe kept the Turkish title race alive on May 19 as it won 1-0 with 10 men at leader Galatasaray in an electric Istanbul derby.
﻿