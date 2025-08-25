Zelensky calls for Putin talks as peace efforts stall

KIEV

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky insisted Sunday that a meeting with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin remained "the most effective way forward" as the two sides exchange prisoners and the country celebrated Independence Day.

Kiev's general said that Ukrainian troops had recaptured three villages in its Donetsk region that had fallen under Russian control. And Ukraine launched drone strikes on Russia, triggering a fire at a nuclear power plant.

After a push by U.S. President Donald Trump to broker a Ukraine-Russia summit, hopes for peace dimmed when Russia on Friday ruled out any immediate Putin-Zelensky meeting.

But Zelensky said Sunday that the "format of talks between leaders is the most effective way forward", renewing calls for a bilateral summit with Putin.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov earlier accused Western countries of seeking "a pretext to block negotiations" and condemned Zelensky for "demanding an immediate meeting at all costs".

Zelensky, speaking at a ceremony attended by Western officials including U.S. envoy Keith Kellogg — whom he awarded with the Ukrainian Order of Merit — vowed to "to push Russia to peace".

Also Sunday, Ukraine and Russia said they had each sent back 146 prisoners of war and civilians in the latest of a series of swaps that remain one of the few areas of cooperation between the rivals.

Press freedom group Reporters Without Borders (RSF) welcomed the release of two Ukrainian journalists, Dmytro Khyliuk and Mark Kaliush, denouncing "their abductions and the abuse they suffered in detention".

Villages recaptured

With the war having already claimed tens of thousands of lives, Russia has recently claimed new advances, including taking two villages in the eastern Donetsk region Saturday.

Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky, said Sunday that three other villages had been reclaimed in Donetsk, which has emerged as the focal point for peace talks.

The drone attacks in Russia on Ukraine's Independence Day included one shot down over the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant in western Russia.

The plant said a fire sparked by the drone had been extinguished and there were no casualties or increased radiation levels.

The International Atomic Energy Agency has repeatedly warned of the risks from fighting around nuclear plants following Russia's full-scale invasion launched in February 2022.

Russian authorities said Ukrainian drones had also been shot down over areas far from the front, including Saint Petersburg in the northwest.

Ten drones were shot down over the port of Ust-Luga on the Gulf of Finland, sparking a fire at a fuel terminal owned by Russian energy group Novatek, local authorities said.

Ukraine's outgunned army has used drones to target Russia's oil infrastructure, a key source of Moscow's revenues to fund the war. Russia has seen soaring fuel prices since the attacks began.

Ukraine said Russia had attacked with a ballistic missile and 72 Iranian-made Shahed attack drones, 48 of which the air force said had been shot down. A Russian drone strike killed a 47-year-old woman in the eastern region of Dnipropetrovsk, the governor said.

'Ukraine is a fighter'

Speaking at the ceremony to mark the anniversary of Ukraine's 1991 independence after the break-up of the Soviet Union, Zelensky said: "Today, both the U.S. and Europe agree: Ukraine has not yet fully won, but it will certainly not lose.

"Ukraine has secured its independence. Ukraine is not a victim; it is a fighter."

The presence of foreign troops in Ukraine once the war ended would be "important", he said. Kiev is still working on security guarantees with its allies.

Russia has repeatedly objected to Western troops being stationed in Ukraine.

But Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, visiting Kiev on Sunday, said it was not "the choice of Russia how the future sovereignty, independence, liberty of Ukraine is guaranteed".

Zelensky thanked other world leaders including Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping, French President Emmanuel Macron, Britain's King Charles and Pope Leo for sending messages to mark the occasion.

Norway announced it would contribute seven billion kroner ($700 million) as part of its joint pledge with Germany to provide Ukraine with two complete U.S. Patriot systems that Germany already possesses.

The systems are in Germany and will be delivered to Ukraine "as soon as possible", the Norwegian government said.

Russia now controls around a fifth of Ukraine, including the Crimean peninsula, which it annexed in 2014.

Putin has repeatedly rebuffed calls from Ukraine and the West for an immediate ceasefire.

The fighting has forced millions of people to flee their homes and destroyed cities and villages across eastern and southern Ukraine.