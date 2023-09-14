Zangezur corridor is ‘key path to regional peace’: Ankara

ANKARA

Türkiye has urged Armenia to shift its focus toward peace negotiations and cooperation instead of exhibiting ceasefire violations in Nagorno-Karabakh, emphasizing that the path to lasting peace in the region lies in opening the Zangezur corridor.

"Armenia's actions, which include both ceasefire violations and fortifications such as trench-digging and establishing new positions in the region, have been observed,” said Colonel Zeki Aktürk from the Turkish Defense Ministry during a press conference on Sept. 14.

Reminding that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held phone talks with Azerbaijani President İlham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan with the aim of reducing tensions, Aktürk stated that Ankara calls on Armenia to set aside provocations and to focus on peace negotiations and cooperation.

Emphasizing that the road to regional peace and stability relies on the signing of a comprehensive peace agreement, Aktürk highlighted the significant importance of opening the Zangezur corridor for this purpose.

The Zangezur region was part of Azerbaijan, though the Soviets gave it to Armenia in the 1920s, leaving Azerbaijan deprived of its direct overland route to Nakhchivan.

Additionally, tensions over Nagorno-Karabakh have flared in recent months, as Armenia accuses Azerbaijan of obstructing traffic on the Lachin corridor - the sole road linking Armenia to the Armenian-populated breakaway region.