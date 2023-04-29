YSK determines order of propaganda speeches

ANKARA

The Supreme Election Board (YSK) has determined the order of the propaganda speeches of the presidential candidates and political parties on state broadcaster TRT with a lot drawing.

The 10-minute propaganda speeches of the four presidential candidates and political parties will be held on May 7 and May 13 on the TRT screens.

In the first program on TRT, Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, the six-party Nation Alliance’s joint presidential candidate, will make the first speech.

Ata Alliance candidate Sinan Oğan will be the second presidential candidate to give a speech.

Homeland Party Chairman Muharrem İnce will make the third speech.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will deliver the last speech.

İnce, Kılıçdaroğlu, Oğan and Erdoğan will give speeches, respectively, in the second program on May 13.

The propaganda speeches to be made by the political parties were also determined by lots.

The first turn for the speech will be of the New Welfare Party, which is participating in the elections under the People’s Alliance.

The İYİ (Good) Party will deliver the second speech.

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) will make its propaganda speech at the 10th turn.

The Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), which will run in the May 14 elections under the Green Left Party, will give a speech at the 16th turn.

After it, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) will give a speech on TRT at the 17th turn.

The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) will make its 10-minute speech at the 19th turn.

No images other than the Turkish flag will be included in the propaganda broadcast. Speakers will have to wear jackets and ties.

The Turkish flag will be placed on the background behind the speaker.

If the presidential election goes to the second round, the candidates will speak between May 24 and 27.

For the remaining candidates in the second round, lots will be drawn again at the YSK for the order of speech on May 22.