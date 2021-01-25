YPG/PKK terrorist held in northern Syria

  • January 25 2021 09:14:10

YPG/PKK terrorist held in northern Syria

GAZİANTEP
YPG/PKK terrorist held in northern Syria

A YPG/PKK terrorist was held in the town of Al-Bab in northern Syria on Jan. 24, an official statement said.

Local security forces continue their efforts to uncover the terrorist group's activities, the governor's office in southeastern Turkey's Gaziantep province said.

The terrorist, identified as A.E.M., was rounded up in an operation by local security units in Al-Bab and the governorship, which provides the Syrian town with consultancy services.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor, and enable a peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.



MOST POPULAR

  1. Experts warn of surge in COVID-19 cases amid school break

    Experts warn of surge in COVID-19 cases amid school break

  2. Felicity Party says it may consider joining People Alliance

    Felicity Party says it may consider joining People Alliance

  3. Turkey, Greece to resume exploratory talks on territorial claims after four-year break

    Turkey, Greece to resume exploratory talks on territorial claims after four-year break

  4. After pirate attack, ship with Turkish crew at port in Gabon

    After pirate attack, ship with Turkish crew at port in Gabon

  5. Top 10 most popular Turkish street foods

    Top 10 most popular Turkish street foods
Recommended
Efforts to rescue kidnapped personnel continue intensely: Erdoğan

Efforts to rescue kidnapped personnel continue intensely: Erdoğan
Second batch of COVID-19 vaccines arrives in Turkey

Second batch of COVID-19 vaccines arrives in Turkey
People allowing bees to sting them ‘in protection’ against COVID-19

People allowing bees to sting them ‘in protection’ against COVID-19
Paintings by coup leader cannot find buyers even at bargain price

Paintings by coup leader cannot find buyers even at bargain price
Struggling with drought, Turkey to collect rainwater

Struggling with drought, Turkey to collect rainwater
Turkey expecting 6.5 mln CoronaVac doses on Jan 25

Turkey expecting 6.5 mln CoronaVac doses on Jan 25
WORLD Sarah Sanders running for Arkansas governor: Source

Sarah Sanders running for Arkansas governor: Source

Sarah Sanders, Donald Trump’s former chief spokeswoman and one of his closest aides, is running for Arkansas governor, a senior campaign official told The Associated Press.

ECONOMY Mixed picture for sectoral confidence in Jan

Mixed picture for sectoral confidence in Jan

Confidence in Turkey's service sectors bettered while construction and retail trade slipped on a monthly basis in January, the country's statistical authority revealed on Jan. 25. 
SPORTS Mesut Özil attends 1st training session with Fenerbahçe

Mesut Özil attends 1st training session with Fenerbahçe

Mesut Özil attended his first training session with Fenerbahçe on Jan. 24 after completing his move to the Turkish side from England's Arsenal.