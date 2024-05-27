Youth to present report on new charter to parliament

ISTANBUL

Young delegates representing all provinces of the country are set to submit a report to the parliament following their convention for a workshop aimed at contributing to the drafting of a new constitution.

More than 300 young people convened for civil constitution talks over the weekend at Istanbul’s Yassıada, site of the trials of then Prime Minister Adnan Menderes and other prominent figures in his party following the 1960 coup which resulted in their execution.

Renamed as Democracy and Freedom Island, the notorious island opened to visitors in 2021.

As part of the ruling Justice and Development Party's (AKP) endeavors toward a new constitution, soliciting views not only from various political parties but also from diverse segments of society, youths deliberated on "The Century of Youth, The Constitution of the New Century" program.

"During this process, we sought to empower our youth to voice their opinions in the formation of a civil constitution. Türkiye is the century of youth, the century of sports, and we have great confidence in our youth, who embody our future. We want them to speak up. We want them to express their thoughts on this matter," Youth and Sports Minister Osman Aşkın Bak said during a speech at the event.

"Through this workshop, we aim to amalgamate the perspectives, contributions and recommendations of our youth regarding a civil constitution. A report will be compiled as a result of this program, intended for presentation to our president and the parliament speaker," stated Enes Efendioğlu, a high-ranking official from the ministry.

On May 26, Education Minister Yusuf Tekin also paid a visit to the island with children.