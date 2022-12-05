Youth biggest guarantee of ‘Century of Türkiye’: Erdoğan

ŞANLIURFA
The knowledge, equipment and self-confidence of the country’s young people are the biggest guarantees of the “Century of Türkiye,” President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said.

“Now we will look at the world like this, let the world look at Türkiye, not Türkiye to the world,” Erdoğan said at the “Youth Meetings” program held in Şanlıurfa on Dec. 4.

Pointing out that Şanlıurfa is the youngest city in Türkiye, with an average age of 20.6, Erdoğan said that there are 250,000 young people who will vote only from Şanlıurfa in the upcoming elections.

Expressing that he was happy to meet young people in such a city as the president, Erdoğan underlined that apart from similar programs in Ankara and Istanbul, they attach special importance to meeting young people in almost every city they visit.

“I am very pleased to see the deep insights of our youth, to whom we will entrust our future, to the world, our country, us, and their own lives,” he said.

The president emphasized that they relied mostly on the energy, productivity and efforts of the youth as they prepare to welcome the new century of the Republic with the vision of the “Century of Türkiye,” Erdoğan said.

Erdoğan also stated that at the moment, there is no leader in Turkish politics other than him, who came from the youth branches of a political party.

“I am a politician who grew up there. Others are not like that. Most of the others have fallen from the sky. Our situation is not like that,” he said.

Erdoğan stressed that they would hand over the flag of politics to the young people of Türkiye “very soon.”

The generation before them and their generation experienced “perhaps the most troubled and most painful period” of Türkiye in terms of democracy and development, Erdoğan stated.

“Of course, it was not easy to reach a country that has reached the level of regional and global leadership from a country of deprivation in terms of both infrastructure and freedoms,” he added.

