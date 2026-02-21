Younger generation breathes new life into Istanbul’s time-resistant niche crafts

ISTANBUL

Driven by a Gen Z-led fascination with nostalgia, Istanbul’s antique clock and turntable trades are undergoing a revival that preserves cultural heritage while generating significant economic value through rising global demand.

Once thought to be fading away, antique clocks, turntables and vinyl records are back in the spotlight, fueled largely by younger consumers seeking analog sound and craftsmanship.

This renewed attention has increased export sales and attracted foreign customers who travel to Istanbul for specialized repairs, where service costs are often lower than in Europe.

Birol Aldam, head of an Istanbul communications tradesmen’s chamber, said the sector struggled in the 1990s with the rise of private broadcasting and later digital formats.

However, according to Aldam, there has been a clear return to the past over the last four to five years.

“No matter how advanced technology becomes, it can’t replicate the sound quality and emotional experience of these devices,” he said.

Turntable technician Turan Şahin, with long years of experience, said young listeners are drawn to the “natural” sound of vinyl, including the subtle crackle that digital formats lack.

Standard vinyl records now start at around 1,000 Turkish Liras ($23), while rare antique pressings can reach 5,000 liras ($114) or more due to limited supply.

Proper storage and care are essential, he warned, as temperature changes can warp records.

Murat Bağcı, who has repaired turntables and video players since 1997, said demand rises in winter months and after schools reopen.

Antique devices dominate his workload, as newer models are often uneconomical to repair.

Master horologist Mehmet Ali Karaçuha, on the other hand, bridges the gap between old-world artistry and modern global demand at his workshop in Sirkeci.

"We have many clients coming from abroad because our service costs are much more competitive than those in Europe," Karaçuha said. "They bring their timepieces here; we perform the restoration and this in turn generates significant added value for the Istanbul economy."