Young woman earns money from blueberries

BURSA

A 25-year-old young woman, who did not want to enter corporate business life after graduating from university, has raised blueberries with her father.

Eda Halıcı from the northwestern province of Bursa, took the exam to work in a public institution after graduating from Uludağ University’s International Relations Department in 2019, but she could not get enough points.

“When the results of the exam were announced, the only sentence that crossed my mind was: ‘That’s enough now, it’s time to turn to nature,’” Halıcı said.

“Instead of looking for a job in the private sector, I decided to go into production with the great support of my father,” she noted.

Halıcı chose a valuable fruit such as blueberry, as she aimed to become a brand with her product.

“Considering the economic conditions, unfortunately, it becomes quite difficult to make a profit unless you grow a product with a high added value,” the young woman pointed out.

Stating that the only reason behind her decision to raise blueberries was not economic, Halıcı noted that raising blueberries has a sentimental value.

“The blueberry is a rewarding fruit. It provides a great support to the body in the treatment process of many diseases,” Halıcı explained.

Halıcı expressed that growing a fruit recommended by doctors for the treatments of cancer and diabetes, makes her feel good as it benefits someone’s health.

“Growing blueberries requires a lot of patience, knowledge and effort. Even a small mistake can cause irreversible loss,” she stated.