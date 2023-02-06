Young woman died after rhinoplasty surgery

ISTANBUL

A 26-year-old woman lost her life after a rhinoplasty surgery she had at a private medical center in Istanbul.

Working as a security guard in a state hospital, Seher Kılıçcı applied to a private medical center in the Beylikdüzü district for rhinoplasty surgery.

After the operation performed by applying general anesthesia, Kılıçcı could not be woken despite all the subsequent procedures.

Thereupon, Kılıçcı, who was transferred to a nearby private hospital, lost her life while in the ambulance.

Kılıçcı’s father, subsequently claimed that before the operation, the young woman told her sister and the doctor that she had a heart spasm, but the doctor responded by saying that it was a normal condition that possibly emerged due to “excitement.”

For the death of the young woman who died as a result of a heart attack, her family will file an official complaint for negligence against the doctor.