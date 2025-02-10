Young violinist’s organ donation saves three lives

MERSİN

Doctors have declared award-winning young violinist Laçin Akyol, 18, brain-dead following a traffic accident in the southern city of Mersin, where she was struck by a car while crossing the street.

Akyol, a student at the Mersin University State Conservatory, had been pursuing her music education in Switzerland. She had returned to Mersin last month after breaking her leg in a skiing accident.

On Jan. 25, she was hit by a vehicle on Adnan Menderes Boulevard and rushed to a hospital, where she was placed in intensive care. Despite medical efforts, her brain death was confirmed.

Her parents, Mahmut and Övül Akyol decided to donate her organs.

Akyol’s liver and kidneys were allocated to patients in different parts of the country.

Akyol had performed in numerous concerts with the Presidential Symphony Orchestra and the Mersin State Opera and Ballet Orchestra.

In 2015, she won third place at the International Grumiaux Young Violinists Competition.

Recognizing her talent, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had gifted her a violin.

The driver was initially placed under house arrest. Following Akyol’s brain death, he was taken into custody again and arrested.