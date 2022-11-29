Young scientist bags award in Belgium

Young scientist bags award in Belgium

Ece Çelik- ISTANBUL
Young scientist bags award in Belgium

A Turkish chemist, who developed projects for the recycling of many products, has won the “Eos Pipet” Award, which is given to promising young scientists in Belgium.

Working on sustainability projects by recycling every product in daily life from milk packages to chocolate packaging and from fishing nets to pantyhose, chemist Sibel Üğdüler was awarded the “Eos Pipet” in Belgium for her inventions.

Graduated from Boğaziçi University’s Chemical Engineering Department, Üğdüler developed an interest and curiosity in chemistry during her high school years.

“It was fascinating to see how much a study you do in the laboratory can change so many things in our lives. Textiles, medicines, all goods, colors, everything starts from chemistry,” Üğdüler explained.

She learned that Ghent University in Belgium, where she went with a student exchange program, provided a great investment and opportunity for the projects she wanted to take part in. For this reason, after graduating from the university, she applied again to Ghent University to get a master’s degree and continued her studies there.

Emphasizing that recycling is also of great importance for the raw material shortage in the world, Üğdüler said, “If I cannot produce a chocolate package from a chocolate package again, I need raw materials to produce a chocolate package.”

“That means I cannot actually recycle that product. This does not produce a solution in the sense of protecting nature. In my current study, I am exploring how we can find a solution to this,” she explained.

“We are currently on the way to obtaining patents for the three solutions we have produced. Our work has real-life consequences,” Üğdüler noted.

Elaborating on the sustainability projects in Türkye, Üğdüler said that selling bags for money in grocery stores created awareness.

“People realized that bags had an impact on nature. However, more recycling projects should be produced in Türkiye,” she added.

ARTS & LIFE Iranian actors stage silent protest without headscarves

Iranian actors stage silent protest without headscarves
MOST POPULAR

  1. Iranians throng Van for ‘legendary Friday’ shopping

    Iranians throng Van for ‘legendary Friday’ shopping

  2. Misfortunes haunt man during his world tour

    Misfortunes haunt man during his world tour

  3. Four Turkish soldiers killed in Claw-Lock op zone

    Four Turkish soldiers killed in Claw-Lock op zone

  4. Exploring a memory: Designer recreates a dress for Diana

    Exploring a memory: Designer recreates a dress for Diana

  5. Third-quarter growth data to be released

    Third-quarter growth data to be released
Recommended
‘Gastronomy Academy’ to be opened in Bodrum

‘Gastronomy Academy’ to be opened in Bodrum
Animal rights to be under legal guarantee

Animal rights to be under legal guarantee
Pushed back FETÖ suspect saved by Turkish Coast Guard

Pushed back FETÖ suspect saved by Turkish Coast Guard
Soğanlı Valley to be opened to tourism: Governor

Soğanlı Valley to be opened to tourism: Governor
Antalya experiences its warmest October

Antalya experiences its warmest October
Senior DHKP-C member detained in Istanbul

Senior DHKP-C member detained in Istanbul
WORLD Somali forces battle militants for hotel in Mogadishu: police

Somali forces battle militants for hotel in Mogadishu: police

Somalia's security forces exchanged gunfire with militants holed up in a hotel in Mogadishu on Monday after Al-Shabaab stormed the popular venue near the presidential palace and laid siege overnight.

ECONOMY Indonesia, Malaysia may send gas to Türkiye: Minister

Indonesia, Malaysia may send gas to Türkiye: Minister

Türkiye may receive natural gas from Indonesia and Malaysia, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez has said.
SPORTS Ambulance drivers behind injuries at İzmir derby

Ambulance drivers behind injuries at İzmir derby

Police found out that two ambulance drivers had brought the signal flare into the stadium that caused a man and two children to be injured in a fight between two İzmir football clubs’ fans.