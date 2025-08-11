Young athlete becomes most-capped skier in Turkish history

ISTANBUL

At just 25, alpine skier Sıla Kara has made history by representing Türkiye in international competitions a record 181 times, the highest number for any Turkish skier.

Over her career, Kara reached the podium 49 times and won 13 gold medals in these record-high international events, each time hearing the Turkish national anthem played in her honor.

Born in 2000 in the eastern city of Erzurum, Kara began skiing at the age of seven with a local ski club.

She currently competes for Türkiye's national Alpine skiing team and is part of the squad for the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Alongside her sports career, she has excelled academically, graduating from the Faculty of Sport Sciences and earning a master’s degree in physical education and sports.

Known as the “mountain girl” and “the hero of the mountains,” Kara is celebrated not only for her sporting achievements but also for her remarkable act of bravery.

In 2020, during an international competition in Slovenia, Kara spotted a child about to fall from a chairlift.

Acting within seconds, she managed to grab the child’s hand and pull them to safety.

The dramatic rescue, which took place mid-race, lasted a tense 10 to 15 minutes.

For her bravery, Slovenia awarded her a medal of courage, making her the only Turkish athlete to hold such an honor.

“I have represented Türkiye 181 times, but the courage medal I received in Slovenia is one of the most special awards of my life,” Kara said.

Her actions earned her Fair Play awards and the title of “Skier of the Year” from various international organizations.

Kara said the incident even changed perceptions: “One of the messages I received said, ‘You changed our view of Islam.’ The fact that a Muslim Turkish woman risked her life to save a child of another faith was deeply appreciated in Europe. This was not only personal but a social message; it is how we were raised, and it is part of our beliefs.”

Kara said she is ready to contribute her knowledge and experience to advance Turkish sport in the years ahead.