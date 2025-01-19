South Korea's impeached president Yoon arrested

South Korea's impeached president Yoon arrested

SEOUL
South Koreas impeached president Yoon arrested

Hours after South Korea’s impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol was formally arrested, triggering rioting by his supporters, his lawyers said on Jan. 19 that he remains defiant in his refusal to answer questions over the probe into his declaration of martial law last month.

Yoon was formally arrested early yesterday, days after being apprehended at his presidential compound in Seoul. He faces possible imprisonment over his short-lived authoritarian push, which set off the country’s most serious political crisis since its democratization in the late 1980s.

Yoon’s arrest could mark the beginning of an extended period in custody, lasting months or more.

The decision to arrest Yoon ignited unrest at the Seoul Western District Court, where dozens of his supporters broke in and rioted, destroying the main door and windows.

Hundreds of police officers were deployed and nearly 90 protesters were arrested. 

In a statement issued through lawyers, Yoon lamented that the court did not recognize the “just purpose” of his martial law decree.

In granting law enforcement’s request for an arrest warrant for Yoon, the court said he was a threat to destroy evidence. Yoon and his lawyers on Jan. 18 appeared before the court and argued for his release.

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials can now extend Yoon’s detention to 20 days, during which they will transfer the case to public prosecutors for indictment.

Investigators are examining whether Yoon's Dec. 3 martial law decree amounted to an attempted rebellion. While South Korean presidents have wide-ranging immunity from prosecution while in office, the protection does not extend to allegations of rebellion or treason.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() TikTok restores service in US after Trump assurances

TikTok restores service in US after Trump assurances
LATEST NEWS

  1. TikTok restores service in US after Trump assurances

    TikTok restores service in US after Trump assurances

  2. Hamas releases 3 Israeli captives under Gaza ceasefire deal

    Hamas releases 3 Israeli captives under Gaza ceasefire deal

  3. Greek ministries launch efforts to establish defense university

    Greek ministries launch efforts to establish defense university

  4. Instability to persist if Hamas rules Gaza: Israel

    Instability to persist if Hamas rules Gaza: Israel

  5. TV series exports generate more than $500 mln in revenue

    TV series exports generate more than $500 mln in revenue
Recommended
TikTok restores service in US after Trump assurances

TikTok restores service in US after Trump assurances
Hamas releases 3 Israeli captives under Gaza ceasefire deal

Hamas releases 3 Israeli captives under Gaza ceasefire deal
Greek ministries launch efforts to establish defense university

Greek ministries launch efforts to establish defense university
Instability to persist if Hamas rules Gaza: Israel

Instability to persist if Hamas rules Gaza: Israel
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards unveil underground naval base

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards unveil underground naval base
Syria seeks to regain Arab League membership

Syria seeks to regain Arab League membership
Türkiye, Switzerland mark centennial in ties with hopes for deeper cooperation

Türkiye, Switzerland mark centennial in ties with hopes for deeper cooperation
WORLD TikTok restores service in US after Trump assurances

TikTok restores service in US after Trump assurances

TikTok restored service in the United States Sunday after briefly going dark, as a law banning the wildly popular app on national security grounds came into effect.
ECONOMY TV series exports generate more than $500 mln in revenue

TV series exports generate more than $500 mln in revenue

The Turkish TV series sector exports products to over 150 countries, with export revenues surpassing $500 million last year.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿