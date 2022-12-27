Yazidis return to their village in southeast Türkiye

Yazidis return to their village in southeast Türkiye

BATMAN
Yazidis return to their village in southeast Türkiye

Three of the Yazidis who migrated to Europe 35 years ago from the village of Uğruca in the southeastern province of Batman’s Beşiri district have returned to their homeland, while 15 others are preparing to come home.

“There were about 70 households. Some people went to Europe when they could not find a job. However, those who lived in Germany started to return here, and we welcomed them,” said villager Yusuf Tağay, noting that they are all relatives in Uğruca.

Another 15 people from Europe are preparing to return, he informed. “Three of our relatives already came and rebuilt their houses.”

If there is an environment of peace, people will return to their homeland, Tağay suggested, adding that they are ready to support as much as possible.

The Yazidis living in Türkiye during and after the second half of the 20th century gradually left for European countries.

Emphasizing that he wants to spend the last years of his life in his village, Mustafa Korkmaz, who worked in Germany’s Wesel for many years, said, “We don’t want to leave our village anymore. In Europe, our young people are increasingly assimilating, and we are losing our culture there.”

“We are working to create social facilities and playgrounds as we will try to spend more time with our children in the village from now on,” said İbrahim Korkmaz, who had a new villa built in Uğruca.

A communication group was created for Uğurca villagers living in Europe, he said. “We will take the lead for the return of our villagers. There are 150 people in the communication group. We share the last state of the village with each other.”

The Yazidis are a religious group representing an ancient religious sect linked to Zoroastrianism and Sufism. They mostly live in the Mosul region of northern Iraq.

returns, Turkish,

TÜRKIYE Erdoğan announces discovery of new gas reserves in Black Sea

Erdoğan announces discovery of new gas reserves in Black Sea
MOST POPULAR

  1. Two arrested in child abuse case

    Two arrested in child abuse case
Recommended
Erdoğan announces discovery of new gas reserves in Black Sea

Erdoğan announces discovery of new gas reserves in Black Sea
Türkiye summons French envoy over terrorist propaganda in Paris

Türkiye summons French envoy over 'terrorist propaganda in Paris'
Female coffee shop owner runs for local society head

Female coffee shop owner runs for local society head
Visitors throng frozen lake famous for sleigh rides

Visitors throng frozen lake famous for sleigh rides
1 out of 4 people to give new year present: Survey

1 out of 4 people to give new year present: Survey
First Russian plane lands in Gazipaşa after war

First Russian plane lands in Gazipaşa after war
WORLD 7th body discovered after bus plunged into Spanish river

7th body discovered after bus plunged into Spanish river

Spanish authorities announced Monday that they had recovered another body after a bus plunged 30 meters (100 feet) from a bridge into a river on Christmas Eve, raising the toll of the fatal crash to seven dead and two injured.

ECONOMY Türkiye’s fruit, vegetables exports soar

Türkiye’s fruit, vegetables exports soar

The top exporters of the last three years have been awarded by the Istanbul Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Exporters’ Association (IYMSİB) at an award ceremony over the weekend.
SPORTS Newcastle’s Howe ignoring Premier League table

Newcastle’s Howe ignoring Premier League table

Eddie Howe has insisted he has no interest in looking at the Premier League table as Newcastle bids to maintain its impressive start to the season following the World Cup break.